Maria Ochoa’s journey with Stagecrafters began at age 4 when she went to see Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” And even at that very young age, a spark was lit for theater and the arts.“I auditioned for my first show (“The Adventures of Tom Sawyer”) when I was 9 years old and that show was part of Stagecrafters Youth Theatre,” she said. “I’ve been in about 20 or so plays over the years as an actor here.”Ochoa, 28, is taking on a different role for Stagecrafters Youth Theatre’s presentation of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” which runs from March 17-20. Ochoa will be making her directorial debut on a stage she’s made quite a few debuts on over the years.

