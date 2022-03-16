ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

At the root of democracy: Free flow of information

As Ukrainians fight and die for democracy, Russia is arresting its...

insideedition.com

Ukrainian Immigrant Barraged With Hate Mail, Threats Because His California Business Has 'Russian' in Its Name

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has rippled across the globe. And some businesses in the United States are facing backlash because of their brand association with Russia. Small business owner Daniel Lerman, who is from Ukraine, told KCBS he’s been getting hate voicemails and texts focused on his California-based business since the start of the invasion.
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
The Independent

Russian convoy near Kyiv ‘suffering continued losses’ and Putin forced to use conscript troops, UK claims

Russian forces massed in a column north-west of Kyiv have made “little progress” and are “suffering continued losses” at the hands of Ukraine’s military, a UK intelligence update has claimed. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) also accused Russia of deploying conscript troops to Ukraine and said Vladimir Putin will have to draw from across his forces “and other sources to replace his losses”.Russia has admitted that conscript soldiers have been sent into Ukraine and that some have been captured by Ukrainian troops. Vladimir Putin had vowed that conscripts would not be used and that Russian forces would rely on professional troops. But Moscow’s...
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
MarketWatch

After years of living in Moscow, I have bad news: No one should expect the Russian people to suddenly rise up against Putin now

In late 2011, tens of thousands of Russians took to the streets of Moscow to demand that election results rife with alleged fraud be overturned. It was the biggest challenge to Vladimir Putin’s authority since he took power a decade earlier, and that it wasn’t immediately crushed gave hope that perhaps change was coming to Russia.
