NHL

Canucks' J.T. Miller: Distributes three more assists

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Miller registered three assists, fired seven shots on goal, levied four hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Guardians' Owen Miller: Three hits in spring debut

Miller went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-2 win over the White Sox. That's an encouraging first spring game for Miller, who enters 2022 as a likely utility man for the Guardians. He struggled through 202 plate appearances last season, posting a .204/.243/.309 slash line with four home runs, 18 RBI, 17 runs scored and two stolen bases. Miller showed promise with a .297/.374/.489 slash line in 48 games with Triple-A Columbus, but he'll likely have to outplay Yu Chang in spring training to see a semi-regular role this year.
BASEBALL
NHL

Tkachuk scores three points, Flames ease past Canucks

VANCOUVER -- Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists for the Calgary Flames in a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday. Rasmus Andersson had a goal and an assist, and Dan Vladar made 23 saves for the Flames (37-16-8), who bounced back from a 1-0 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday and are 4-1-1 in their past six games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Supplies power-play assist

Pettersson notched a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flames. It was a rough night defensively for the Canucks' trio of Pettersson, Bo Horvat and Conor Garland. Pettersson was the only one to salvage a decent stat line as he set up Brock Boeser's tally late in the third period. Pettersson has 43 points, 128 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 61 contests overall, though he's been steady with five points through six outings in March.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Adds another power-play assist

Hughes produced a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres. Hughes has earned a power-play helper in five of his last eight games, and he has eight points overall in that span. The 22-year-old defenseman is in a six-way tie for 10th place in the league with 25 power-play points, though all of his have been assists. Hughes has 51 points, 121 shots on net and a plus-11 rating in 60 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' J.T. Miller: In on both goals Sunday

Miller scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres. Miller reached the 25-goal and 75-point marks with his pair of points Sunday. He was held off the scoresheet in the previous two games, marking just the fifth time this season he's gone pointless in multiple games in a row. The 29-year-old has enjoyed a productive March with five goals and 10 assists through nine contests. With 75 points, 156 shots on net, 143 hits and a plus-8 rating in 62 outings overall, he's one of the most all-around effective forwards in fantasy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Moved at deadline

Rakell (upper body) was traded to Pittsburgh from Anaheim for Dominik Simon, Zach Aston-Reese (illness), a prospect and 2022 second-round draft pick Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports. Rakell has racked up 16 goals in 51 games this season and will almost certainly be paired up with Evgeni Malkin on...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: On injured reserve

Pacioretty (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Considering Pacioretty remains without a clear recovery timeline, his designation for injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With the injuries piling up for the Knights, William Karlsson figures to step into Pacioretty's spot on the top line while Chandler Stephenson could see increased minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit. Once cleared to play, Pacioretty should return to being a top-end fantasy target considering he has 29 points in 29 games this year.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Caleb Baragar: Claimed by Arizona

Baragar was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks on Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com. Baragar picked up seven holds for the Giants in 2021 and posted a 1.57 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 23 innings across 25 relief appearances. The Diamondbacks have a strong group of late relievers in Mark Melancon, Ian Kennedy and J.B. Wendelken, but Baragar should compete for a late-inning role if he continues to perform well in 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Bailey Ober: Expected to win rotation spot

Ober is expected to be in the Opening Day rotation, manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com. Ober threw two scoreless innings in his spring debut Saturday. Ober finished last season on the injured list with a strained hip, but he's fully healthy as spring training begins. Ober looks set to have a rotation spot even if the Twins acquire another veteran starter. Ober doesn't have an overpowering fastball (92.5 mph average), but it's offset by his outstanding control and improving off-speed pitches (slider, curveball). He could improve dramatically if he can limit home runs (1.95 HR/9 last year).
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Sam Huff: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Rangers optioned Huff to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. Texas sent Huff to its minor-league camp along with fellow 40-man roster players Sherten Apostel (knee) and Ricky Vanasco (elbow). Huff, who made a 10-game cameo with the big club in 2020, played exclusively in the minors in 2021. He saw the majority of his action with Double-A Frisco, but Huff looks as though he'll be in line for a full-season appointment to Triple-A for 2022.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Mariners' Casey Sadler: Out indefinitely

Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Sadler is dealing with shoulder soreness and will "be down for quite some time," Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports. Sadler missed some time with a shoulder issue last year but put together the best season of his career with a 0.67 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 37:10 K:BB and 15 holds over 40.1 innings. It's unclear exactly how long he'll be sidelined, but the right-hander is set to open the season on the injured list.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Billy Hamilton: Nabs MiLB deal from Seattle

Hamilton agreed Monday with the Mariners on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. Hamilton will look to break camp with Seattle as a fourth or fifth outfielder, a role that would likely prevent him from making more than two starts per week when all of Jesse Winker, Jarred Kelenic and Mitch Haniger are in optimal health. Though he remains a well-below-league-average hitter, Hamilton's premium wheels and excellent range in center field can still give him some real-life value as a late-inning defensive replacement or pinch-running option.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Hanhold: Passes through waivers

Hanhold was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis after clearing waivers Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Though he's no longer a member of the Pirates' 40-man roster, Hanhold will remain at big-league spring training for at least a few more days before preparing to begin the season at Indianapolis. He made 10 appearances out of the Baltimore bullpen in 2021, posting a 6.97 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 10.1 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Will Smith: Might be out as closer

Smith may move to a setup role now that Atlanta signed Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16 million contract. This is a big blow to those who drafted Smith as a source of saves. We knew Jansen had to sign somewhere, but Atlanta didn't seem like a likely landing spot. If Jansen gets hurt or struggles, Smith could be back in the ninth inning, but it seems unlikely they would have brought Jansen in to be a setup man given his long track record of success as a closer.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Claimed by Cardinals

Naughton was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Naughton will remain on a 40-man roster after being designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday. He hasn't done anything to suggest he deserves an Opening Day roster spot, as he recorded a 6.35 ERA and 12:14 K:BB in his major-league debut last season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Arrives at camp

Molina (personal) arrived at the Cardinals' big-league camp Monday. Molina was absent for the first week of Cardinals camp while tending to a personal matter, but the 39-year-old wasn't likely to see extensive use anyway in the early days of spring training as he gears up for his 18th big-league campaign. Though Molina is no longer a perennial Gold Glove candidate, he remains a plus defender and at least a serviceable performer at the dish relative to other catchers around the league. While Molina may receive at least a couple maintenance days per week in what will likely be his final season in the majors, the lack of high-impact fantasy performers at the catcher spot makes him a draft-worthy option in all but the shallowest of leagues. He's coming off a 2021 season in which he hit .252 with 11 home runs, 66 RBI, 45 runs and three stolen bases over 472 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Casey Sadler: Undergoing season-ending surgery

Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Sadler will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Servais said earlier in the day that Sadler would be forced to miss time due to shoulder soreness, and he'll ultimately be sidelined for the entire 2022 campaign after undergoing the procedure. It's a discouraging development for Sadler, who had a strong performance in 2021 with a 0.67 ERA and 0.72 WHIP in 40.1 innings across 42 relief appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Buchter: Inks deal with Mariners

Buchter signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Sunday that includes an invite to big-league camp. Buchter was released by Arizona in August after posting a 6.61 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 16:13 K:BB across 16.1 innings. The veteran left-hander has a career 3.16 ERA but has struggled over the past two years, as the implementation of the three-batter minimum limits his effectiveness.
MLB

