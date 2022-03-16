ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers' Duncan Keith: Scores first points since return

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Keith served two assists in a 7-5 win over the Red Wings on...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Lakers' Carmelo Anthony: Scores 13 points in return

Anthony produced 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and four rebounds across 23 minutes during Saturday's 127-119 loss to the Wizards. Anthony missed the Lakers' previous contest due to a non-COVID illness, but the issue cost him only one game. The veteran forward led the team's bench with 13 points Saturday and knocked down half of his six three-point attempts, though Los Angeles was unable to pull out a win. Anthony has been the Lakers' top reserve this season with per-game averages of 13.7 points, 4.2 boards and 2.3 three-pointers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Moved at deadline

Rakell (upper body) was traded to Pittsburgh from Anaheim for Dominik Simon, Zach Aston-Reese (illness), a prospect and 2022 second-round draft pick Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports. Rakell has racked up 16 goals in 51 games this season and will almost certainly be paired up with Evgeni Malkin on...
NHL
Person
Duncan Keith
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys interested in signing three-time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to bolster their pass rush after they lost Randy Gregory, and Jason Pierre-Paul could be one option. The Cowboys signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. this week, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that they are still in the market for veteran pass-rushers. They have also expressed interest in Pierre-Paul.
NFL
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Commanders reportedly checked in on notable retired QB

The Washington Commanders’ search for a new quarterback may have been the most comprehensive of any team’s. We know this because it certainly sounds like they were looking at quarterbacks few other teams would have even thought to look at. The Commanders searched far and wide for quarterback...
NFL
The Blade

Game day updates: Toledo 42, Kent State 27 -- Halftime

Here are updates from Monday’s University of Toledo women’s basketball WNIT second-round game. Toledo is one half away from advancing to the Sweet 16 of the WNIT. The Rockets outscored Kent State 20-9 in the second quarter to build a 15-point halftime lead (42-27).
TOLEDO, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Matt Ryan’s Wife Reacts To Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Falcons ended an era on Monday by officially trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2022 third-round pick. It must be an emotional day for the Ryan family. They went to Georgia when the Falcons drafted the Boston College quarterback with the third overall pick in 2008. Now, for the first time in his career, he’ll play for another franchise.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions: March Madness expert picks, favorites to win, upsets, winners

The firs and second rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is now in the rearview mirror, so now it's time to look ahead to the Sweet 16 as we move closer to crowning a new national champion in Division I college basketball. After the surprises and upsets we saw throughout the course of the first four days of action in this year's March Madness event, there is truly no shame to be had if your bracket is completely a shambles.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: On injured reserve

Pacioretty (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Considering Pacioretty remains without a clear recovery timeline, his designation for injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With the injuries piling up for the Knights, William Karlsson figures to step into Pacioretty's spot on the top line while Chandler Stephenson could see increased minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit. Once cleared to play, Pacioretty should return to being a top-end fantasy target considering he has 29 points in 29 games this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Sam Huff: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Rangers optioned Huff to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. Texas sent Huff to its minor-league camp along with fellow 40-man roster players Sherten Apostel (knee) and Ricky Vanasco (elbow). Huff, who made a 10-game cameo with the big club in 2020, played exclusively in the minors in 2021. He saw the majority of his action with Double-A Frisco, but Huff looks as though he'll be in line for a full-season appointment to Triple-A for 2022.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Twins' Bailey Ober: Expected to win rotation spot

Ober is expected to be in the Opening Day rotation, manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com. Ober threw two scoreless innings in his spring debut Saturday. Ober finished last season on the injured list with a strained hip, but he's fully healthy as spring training begins. Ober looks set to have a rotation spot even if the Twins acquire another veteran starter. Ober doesn't have an overpowering fastball (92.5 mph average), but it's offset by his outstanding control and improving off-speed pitches (slider, curveball). He could improve dramatically if he can limit home runs (1.95 HR/9 last year).
MLB

