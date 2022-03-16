ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Hangs on in slug fest

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Koskinen made 30 saves on 35 shots in a 7-5 win over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Sends two helpers

Rantanen registered a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 5-3 win over the Sharks. Rantanen set up Nazem Kadri on the opening tally and also assisted on Valeri Nichushkin's empty-netter in the third period. The 25-year-old Rantanen has racked up three goals and five helpers in his last five outings. The Finnish winger is up to 73 points, 205 shots on net, a plus-34 rating and 52 PIM in 59 contests. He'll continue to be a steady scorer in a top-line role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Derick Brassard: Sent to Oilers in trade

Brassard was traded from Philadelphia to Edmonton on Monday in exchange for a fourth-round pick, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports. Nine days after potting his 200th NHL goal, Brassard was traded to his 10th NHL team. The veteran center averaged more than half a point per game for the Flyers with 16 in 31 appearances, so he still has some gas left in the tank at age 34. If Brassard winds up sharing significant ice time with Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, he could become a popular late-season fantasy addition.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikko Koskinen
CBS Sports

Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Moved at deadline

Rakell (upper body) was traded to Pittsburgh from Anaheim for Dominik Simon, Zach Aston-Reese (illness), a prospect and 2022 second-round draft pick Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports. Rakell has racked up 16 goals in 51 games this season and will almost certainly be paired up with Evgeni Malkin on...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: On injured reserve

Pacioretty (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Considering Pacioretty remains without a clear recovery timeline, his designation for injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With the injuries piling up for the Knights, William Karlsson figures to step into Pacioretty's spot on the top line while Chandler Stephenson could see increased minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit. Once cleared to play, Pacioretty should return to being a top-end fantasy target considering he has 29 points in 29 games this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Sam Huff: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Rangers optioned Huff to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. Texas sent Huff to its minor-league camp along with fellow 40-man roster players Sherten Apostel (knee) and Ricky Vanasco (elbow). Huff, who made a 10-game cameo with the big club in 2020, played exclusively in the minors in 2021. He saw the majority of his action with Double-A Frisco, but Huff looks as though he'll be in line for a full-season appointment to Triple-A for 2022.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Slug#Red Wings
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Caleb Baragar: Claimed by Arizona

Baragar was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks on Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com. Baragar picked up seven holds for the Giants in 2021 and posted a 1.57 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 23 innings across 25 relief appearances. The Diamondbacks have a strong group of late relievers in Mark Melancon, Ian Kennedy and J.B. Wendelken, but Baragar should compete for a late-inning role if he continues to perform well in 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Hanhold: Passes through waivers

Hanhold was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis after clearing waivers Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Though he's no longer a member of the Pirates' 40-man roster, Hanhold will remain at big-league spring training for at least a few more days before preparing to begin the season at Indianapolis. He made 10 appearances out of the Baltimore bullpen in 2021, posting a 6.97 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 10.1 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Arrives at camp

Molina (personal) arrived at the Cardinals' big-league camp Monday. Molina was absent for the first week of Cardinals camp while tending to a personal matter, but the 39-year-old wasn't likely to see extensive use anyway in the early days of spring training as he gears up for his 18th big-league campaign. Though Molina is no longer a perennial Gold Glove candidate, he remains a plus defender and at least a serviceable performer at the dish relative to other catchers around the league. While Molina may receive at least a couple maintenance days per week in what will likely be his final season in the majors, the lack of high-impact fantasy performers at the catcher spot makes him a draft-worthy option in all but the shallowest of leagues. He's coming off a 2021 season in which he hit .252 with 11 home runs, 66 RBI, 45 runs and three stolen bases over 472 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Claimed by Cardinals

Naughton was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Naughton will remain on a 40-man roster after being designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday. He hasn't done anything to suggest he deserves an Opening Day roster spot, as he recorded a 6.35 ERA and 12:14 K:BB in his major-league debut last season.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Moved to IR

Bergeron (arm) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL's media site. It was already announced that Bergeron would miss his third straight game Monday, so he'll be eligible to return once he's healthy. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said that the veteran center could return at some point this week, possibly as early as Thursday's contest with the Lightning. He has 45 points while averaging 18:25 of ice time through 56 games this season.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy