Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Scores first points of season

SEATTLE (AP) — Yanni Gourde scored two of Seattle’s four goals in the third period, including the winner with 6:47 remaining, and the Kraken rallied for a 4-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Jaden Schwartz and defenseman Adam Larsson also scored for the Kraken, who dominated much of the game and finished with a 42-24 shots advantage. Still, they trailed 2-0 entering the third. Joe Veleno and Taro Hirose had the goals for Detroit, which has dropped seven of eight. After struggling to get the puck past Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic most of the game, Seattle broke through in the third. Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves for the Kraken.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO