NHL

Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Scores first points of season

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Hirose added two assists in a 7-5 loss to the Oilers on Tuesday....

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana nearing season debut

Jakob Vrana is one day closer to making his season debut. Vrana, 26, was cleared for contact weeks ago after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. He was acquired by the Red Wings in a blockbuster deadline deal in April 2021. He, along with a 2021 1st round pick (Wyatt Johnson), a 2022 2nd round pick, and Richard Panik joined the Red Wings from the Washington Capitals in exchange for Anthony Mantha.
DETROIT, MI
KESQ

Gourde scores 2 in 4-goal 3rd, Kraken rally past Red Wings

SEATTLE (AP) — Yanni Gourde scored two of Seattle’s four goals in the third period, including the winner with 6:47 remaining, and the Kraken rallied for a 4-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Jaden Schwartz and defenseman Adam Larsson also scored for the Kraken, who dominated much of the game and finished with a 42-24 shots advantage. Still, they trailed 2-0 entering the third. Joe Veleno and Taro Hirose had the goals for Detroit, which has dropped seven of eight. After struggling to get the puck past Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic most of the game, Seattle broke through in the third. Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves for the Kraken.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Taro Hirose: Strikes on power play

Hirose scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken. Hirose gave the Red Wings a 2-0 lead with his second-period marker, his first since the 2019-20 campaign. The 25-year-old has picked up three points, including two on the power play, in four games since he was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids. He'll likely stick in a fourth-line role for now, but his place on the roster should be safe for a while with Robby Fabbri (lower body) out for the season and Carter Rowney (undisclosed) and Mitchell Stephens (lower body) still lacking a timeline to return.
NHL
Taro Hirose
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Garners first point of season

Edmundson had an assist, one hit and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over Ottawa. Edmundson poked the puck out of Montreal's end to Cole Caulfield, who did the rest and upped the Canadiens' lead to 3-1. It was the first point of the season for Edmundson, who returned from a back injury a week ago. He's played in four of the five games since his return, sitting only for the second of a back-to-back set.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Joe Veleno: Opens scoring in loss

Veleno scored a goal and added three hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken. Veleno opened the scoring at 13:18 of the second period on a feed from Dylan Larkin just after the Red Wings killed a penalty. The 22-year-old Veleno had picked up three assists in the eight games since he last scored. The young center has six tallies, 13 points, 47 shots on net, 66 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-6 rating in 46 outings. With the Red Wings mostly healthy up front, Veleno is likely to remain in a bottom-six role.
NHL
Yardbarker

Hirose, Veleno score but Red Wings collapse against Kraken

For two periods on Saturday, Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic was able to keep the Seattle Kraken at bay. In all honestly, the Red Wings had no business carrying a 2–0 lead into the second intermission at Climate Pledge Arena. They were soundly outplayed by the Kraken in the first 40 minutes of play, generating just 38.3% of the expected goals and being out-chanced 22–5 at five-on-five.
NHL
#Oilers#Red Wings
CBS Sports

Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Moved at deadline

Rakell (upper body) was traded to Pittsburgh from Anaheim for Dominik Simon, Zach Aston-Reese (illness), a prospect and 2022 second-round draft pick Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports. Rakell has racked up 16 goals in 51 games this season and will almost certainly be paired up with Evgeni Malkin on...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: On injured reserve

Pacioretty (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Considering Pacioretty remains without a clear recovery timeline, his designation for injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With the injuries piling up for the Knights, William Karlsson figures to step into Pacioretty's spot on the top line while Chandler Stephenson could see increased minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit. Once cleared to play, Pacioretty should return to being a top-end fantasy target considering he has 29 points in 29 games this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

