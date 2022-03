Pacific Power awarded $800,000 to fund a range of electric mobility projects that demonstrate equity and community access to charging infrastructure and electric vehicles. PORTLAND, ORE. (February 10, 2022) – Select nonprofits, local governments and hospitals served by Pacific Power in Oregon will receive $800,000 in grants for clean transportation projects. Electric Mobility Grants will fund a range of community-driven electric transportation projects including from adding charging options along the I-84 corridor in eastern Oregon to purchasing electric vehicles for shared use by low-income residents in Portland. The grant awardees demonstrated a commitment to long-term sustainability, equity and increasing access to electric charging services in rural areas.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO