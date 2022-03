Abortions would be banned after 15 weeks in Kentucky under a new Republican-backed bill that won approval from a Senate committee Thursday. Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, said Senate Bill 321 is “closely modeled” after the Mississippi case currently before the U.S. Supreme Court, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The Mississippi law bans abortion if the “probable age of the unborn human” is more than 15 weeks. In arguing its case, the state has asked the high court to also overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that bars states from outlawing abortion before a fetus is viable, typically around 23 weeks. A decision is expected this summer.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO