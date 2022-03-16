ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

SWA Introduces Half Wave Dipole Omni-Directional Antenna for Military and Law Enforcement Applications

By Editorial Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest Antennas (SWA) has introduced a half-wave dipole omnidirectional antenna - part # 1001-265 - that operates at a frequency range from 1980 to 2700 MHz covering the L & S bands with a peak gain...

