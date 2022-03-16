SWA Introduces Half Wave Dipole Omni-Directional Antenna for Military and Law Enforcement Applications

This letter demonstrates an ultra-wideband circularly polarized cavity-backed crossed-dipole antenna. It consists of a modified crossed-dipole and a modified cavity. Each arm of the modified crossed-dipole is mainly made up by the combination of a triangle and a fan-shaped sector, and the arms within the same layer of substrate are connected by a vacant-quarter ring. The modified cavity is composed of a rectangular cavity, four coupled rotated vertical metallic plates, and four sequentially rotated metallic steps. Through combining the modified crossed-dipole and modified cavity together, ultra-wideband characteristics in terms of âˆ’Â 10-dB impedance bandwidth (IBW) and 3-dB axial-ratio bandwidth (ARBW) can be realized. The IBW and ARBW are correspondingly calculated to be 128.9% and 121.2%. The prototype of the proposed antenna was fabricated and measured. The proposed antenna has a compact size of 0.74 Î»0"‰Ã—"‰0.74 Î»0"‰Ã—"‰0.17 Î»0 (Î»0 is the wavelength at the lowest frequency of operation band). The measured IBW and ARBW are 125.2% (1.67"“7.26Â GHz) and 120.1% (1.79"“7.17Â GHz), respectively, which are in good agreement with the simulated ones. The proposed antenna has stable radiation patterns in the operation band and exhibits a right-hand circular polarization with a peak gain of 12.2Â dBic at 6.7Â GHz.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO