PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Mets manager Buck Showalter saw right-hander Taijuan Walker eating breakfast in the club’s cafeteria on Saturday morning at Clover Park. Observing Walker prompted Showalter to ask him the following question: Are you nervous? It was his first game of the spring, after all. The righty proved nerves were a nonissue, though, as he went on to pitch two shutout innings in a 4-2 victory over the Nationals. He threw 11 of his 20 pitches for strikes, then he threw 20 additional pitches in the bullpen.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO