ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Indiana tops turnover-prone Wyoming in First Four 66-58

By MITCH STACY
westplainsdailyquill.net
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 29 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Geromino scored a career-high 15 points and Indiana beat turnover-prone Wyoming 66-58 in a...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
K2 Radio

Why Wyoming Is The Least Populated State?

Wyoming is such a beautiful state. There are a lot of opportunities for anyone who wants to build just about any kind of dream. 80% of America lives East of what seems to be a dividing line between the Midwest and the east coast. There are some big pockets of...
WYOMING STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Kiszla: Set up by NCAA honchos to fail, Wyoming Cowboys get bounced from Big Dance in 66-58 loss to Indiana

DAYTON, Ohio — It was an invitation to fail, yet another example of how Mountain West basketball gets no respect. After winning 25 times to prove themselves worthy of the Big Dance, earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament for only the second time since 2002, these Wyoming Cowboys not only had to beat five players on the court from Indiana, but Jack, Diane and 8,000 rowdies from Hoosier Nation.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Indiana State
State
Wyoming State
Ironton Tribune

Strange but true: There’s no Sundays west of the Mississippi

Lije Evans rode his mule home to his cabin. A few men had just tried to get Lije to go to Oregon with them. As he opened the cabin door, he saw his wife, Rebecca Evans, stooping at their fireplace. Lije yelled out to his wife, “Get your breeches on,...
IRONTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Four 66 58#Ap
MIX 106

Idaho Is Amongst One Of The Worst States For Women

The great state of Idaho is a great place to raise a family, further your career, or lose your entire life savings trying to buy a house. However, it's not so great if you just so happen to be female. How does one even determine which states are "good" or...
IDAHO STATE
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

March Madness 2022: Mike Woodson says Indiana basketball 'answered the bell' in First Four win over Wyoming

For the first time since the 2015-16 season, the Indiana Hoosiers have won a game in the NCAA Tournament. First-year head coach Mike Woodson led Indiana into the First Four on Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio, and came out on the other side with a win over Wyoming to advance into the field of 64. While some might consider the First Four to be a bit of a reach for the tournament, the Hoosiers are having success in March and could be rolling once the round of 64 kicks off.
DAYTON, OH
SuperTalk 1270

The States Most Likely To Hit A Deer? How about North Dakota?

Have you ever hit a deer with a vehicle? I know I have a couple of times. One in North Dakota and another in Minnesota. I have had several close calls over the last several years. I do a lot of fishing and hunting and that has me up early in the morning or late in the evening when deer are most active. Deer are nocturnal and your chances certainly increase of hitting an animal if you drive when it's dark.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Wake Up Wyoming

These U.S. Map Infographics Say a Lot About Wyoming

You can get a map to show you where the roads are. That's handy. But maps can do so much more than that. The video below will show you how maps can paint a vivid picture as infographics. What does the US look like when we are only looking at the number of puppies per capita? What about Taco Bells? Girl Scout troops? What candy is a crowd favorite in each state? Any of these questions can be answered with a quick search.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Road to table: Wyoming's got a new app for claiming roadkill

The aroma of sizzling meat in melted butter wafts from a cast iron pan while Jaden Bales shows his favorite way to cook up the best steak cuts from a big game animal.The deep red backstrap pieces, similar to filet mignon of beef, are organic and could hardly be more local. They're from a mule deer hit by a car just down the road from Bales' rustic home in a cottonwood grove beneath the craggy Wind River Range.Bales was able to claim the deer thanks to a new state of Wyoming mobile app that's helping get the meat from...
CELL PHONES
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s new gig

Urban Meyer hasn’t had too much to do since his short stint as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars ended ceremoniously. However, the former three-time national champion head coach has a new gig, though it isn’t as a leader of a football team. According to the Columbus Dispatch,...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy