Indiana tops turnover-prone Wyoming in First Four 66-58

You can get a map to show you where the roads are. That's handy. But maps can do so much more than that. The video below will show you how maps can paint a vivid picture as infographics. What does the US look like when we are only looking at the number of puppies per capita? What about Taco Bells? Girl Scout troops? What candy is a crowd favorite in each state? Any of these questions can be answered with a quick search.

WYOMING STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO