March 14 is a very special day to celebrate a very special number: pi. If it’s been approximately forever since you took geometry, here’s a quick refresh: Take the circumference of a circle (aka its perimeter) and divide it by the diameter (a straight line through the center). The answer equals pi. This number, represented by the symbol π, begins with 3.14 and the decimals go on infinitely without patterns and without ever repeating.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO