Oklahoma City, OK

State's general revenue remained strong in February

By Randy Krehbiel
Tulsa World
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY — Deposits to the state’s general revenue fund remained strong in February, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services said Tuesday. The general revenue fund is the state’s primary operating account. OMES Executive Director Steven Harpe, the state’s...

tulsaworld.com

Seeking Alpha

Dutch Bros: Long-Term Outperformance Thesis Remains Intact On Strong Fourth Quarter Revenue Growth

F4Q2021 revenues of ~$140 million beat analysts estimates by ~$5 million. We were pleased with Dutch Bros' (BROS) F4Q2021 financial results. Driven by significant growth in same-store sales and new unit development, retail sales and revenues expanded considerably compared to F4Q2020 and F4Q2019. Although the company sidestepped labor shortages and inflationary pressures afflicting its industry, and increased menu prices by 2.9% in November, restaurant margins nevertheless decreased on a year-over-year basis, as expenses related to discounts and promotions that were suspended during the pandemic, accelerated during the fourth quarter. BROS added ~500,000 new members to its loyalty program, ending FY2021 with ~3.2 million users. However, the predominant story of the period was the significant growth in the firm's footprint. BROS launched 35 new restaurants in the period with 23 introductions in December. The company now has 538 restaurants in 12 states. Overall, although BROS was unprofitable for the quarter and year, it is important to note that unit economics remain solid and that the firm's restaurants were profitable.
Times Daily

Atlantic City casino revenue up 43% in February

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's in-person casino revenue in February was 43% higher than it was a year ago, and just below the level of February 2020, right before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK

