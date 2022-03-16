State's general revenue remained strong in February

F4Q2021 revenues of ~$140 million beat analysts estimates by ~$5 million. We were pleased with Dutch Bros' (BROS) F4Q2021 financial results. Driven by significant growth in same-store sales and new unit development, retail sales and revenues expanded considerably compared to F4Q2020 and F4Q2019. Although the company sidestepped labor shortages and inflationary pressures afflicting its industry, and increased menu prices by 2.9% in November, restaurant margins nevertheless decreased on a year-over-year basis, as expenses related to discounts and promotions that were suspended during the pandemic, accelerated during the fourth quarter. BROS added ~500,000 new members to its loyalty program, ending FY2021 with ~3.2 million users. However, the predominant story of the period was the significant growth in the firm's footprint. BROS launched 35 new restaurants in the period with 23 introductions in December. The company now has 538 restaurants in 12 states. Overall, although BROS was unprofitable for the quarter and year, it is important to note that unit economics remain solid and that the firm's restaurants were profitable.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO