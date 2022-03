Kevin Nickelberry has taken over at the helm as the interim head coach for the LSU men’s basketball program after the school fired former head coach Will Wade. The news of his termination broke on Saturday just a day after he coached LSU in the SEC tournament against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers lost that game 79-67 which will go down as Wade’s final game as their head coach.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO