Shenendehowa High School will perform “Mamma Mia!” at 7 p.m. March 17-19, and 2 p.m. March 19. The High School Musical Theatre Awards will honor theatrical excellence in the Capital Region, highlighting 17 school’s productions from the 2022 season. Proctors will host the HSMTA awards ceremony on May 14.
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Chagrin Falls High School will present “Mamma Mia!” -- the musical based on the hit songs by ABBA -- Thursday through Sunday at the Chagrin Falls High School Performing Arts Center. The story revolves around a daughter, Sophie (played by Grace Hoy), who is...
Where is the best place to watch Mamma Mia? We've compiled an updated list of streaming services that currently have Mamma Mia! available to watch. You can rent or buy Mamma Mia! on YouTube Movies or Amazon Prime Video. Mamma Mia! is one of the most iconic musicals of the...
Mimi Faust’s past with Stevie J. made her fearful of getting married. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust went through a lot with Stevie J. In fact, she didn’t know he was messing around with Joseline Hernandez until they started filming the show. Stevie wanted to have both women at the same time. Once, he even gave both a promise ring just minutes apart. To no surprise, a therapy session for all three ended up being a violent disaster. Joseline was so fed up that she punched Stevie J. in the middle of the session. So it’s safe to say that a lot of drama came from the love triangle that had people talking plenty on social media.
Who can help but dance when the wonderful music of ABBA comes on? Irresistible classics like “Dancing Queen” fill the Jerry’s Habima Theatre production of “Mamma Mia!,” now playing at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta through March 30. Jerry’s Habima Theatre is Georgia’s only theatrical company featuring actors with disabilities and professional actors from the community. The MJCC’s founding director of theater and visual arts, Kim Goodfriend, joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom, along with actor Cynthia Outman, who performs in their production of “Mamma Mia.”
CAZENOVIA — This past weekend, the Cazenovia High School (CHS) Drama Club presented “Mamma Mia!”. The show debuted on March 3, with an evening performance on March 4 and two additional shows on March 5. Set on a Greek island, the musical uses the hit songs of Swedish...
Click here to read the full article. The Tony-nominated actor Will Swenson has been cast as Neil Diamond in the Broadway-bound musical about the “Sweet Caroline” singer-songwriter, producers announced today.
Swenson will play the title role in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical when the production makes its world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre this summer. Producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio have indicated the musical is aimed at Broadway, though production dates and specific plans for New York have not been announced.
Swenson, whose Broadway credits include his Tony-nominated performance in Diane Paulus’ production of Hair and most recently...
Katigbak will appear opposite previously announced series lead Jo Koy and Rory O’Malley. The show follows a recently divorced Filipino American nurse (Koy) attempting to navigate dating, fatherhood and a very Filipino mother who loves to “help.”. More from Variety. 'Abbott Elementary' Scene-Stealer Janelle James on Playing Comedic...
Mia Katigbak (How to Get Away with Murder) has joined the cast of Josep, ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot with Jo Koy, who stars and executive produces. Katigbak will play Lorna, Jo’s mom, who is a little Filipina force of nature. She loves Jo and spoils him with her homemade Filipino cooking, and when he gets out of line, she isn’t afraid to whack him with her slippers. Lorna connects Jo to his past and their family history and also provides the love and support he needs in his new life post-divorce.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With prom season coming up, some are in need of clothing. “Being able to help fulfill a teen’s dream of attending prom is great. Often, many kids miss out, only because they do not have anything to wear,” said NWH Coordinator Melanie Dorsey. “We want to do our part and we need the community’s help.”\
The $1,000 Early Bird winner of the Fisher-Titus Foundation’s $10,000 Blooming Cash Raffle was Paige Metarko of Monroeville. The winner was drawn March 10 at Fisher-Titus, according to a news release. “We are so grateful to the community for supporting the Blooming Cash Raffle,” said Angie Smith, director of...
Click here to read the full article. Husband-and-wife team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez are no strangers to writing musical earworms. They’ve won Oscars for “Let It Go” from “Frozen” and “Remember Me” from “Coco” and an Emmy for “Agatha All Along” for “WandaVision.” Now they’re reuniting with friends and family, penning “You Are the Music” for the Apple TV Plus animated comedy “Central Park,” which returns to the streamer March 4.
Songwriters Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (Kristen’s sister) invited the duo to write a song, and it was an offer they couldn’t turn down. “The family ties to ‘Central...
From Monday, March 21, through Friday, March 25, Ashland proves that he does indeed know by making plans to get the hell outta Dodge. In other teasers, Lily spills a secret, Victor sounds the battle cry, and Phyllis manages to do something that we didn’t even realize was possible without a decoder ring! Read on, and we’ll go over all the details…
