The job we set out to do every day at The Decatur Daily when covering governmental entities is not one designed to make friends, and it frequently generates anger. With few exceptions, we believe you — our readers — have a right to know the details of how you are being governed. We also recognize that few citizens have the time to analyze government documents or attend the countless meetings in which officials make decisions. So we take our job seriously.

DECATUR, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO