This article represents the opinion of the Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board. The Tampa City Council is scheduled to vote Thursday on Mary O’Connor, Mayor Jane Castor’s selection for chief of the Tampa Police Department. O’Connor’s vision for policing is largely unknown, and the flawed process surrounding her appointment was both needless and damaging. Still, O’Connor is unquestioningly qualified to serve, and the mayor’s confidence in her brings added significance, given that Castor herself is a former Tampa police chief. The council should approve the appointment and work with O’Connor on making a strong, fresh start.

TAMPA, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO