With more and more mainstream models offering hybrid powertrains, and the huge surge in electric vehicles (EVs) that have recently entered the market, consumers have a lot of options to choose from. The best hybrids and plug-in hybrids don't just provide better fuel economy than gas-only models, some even have significant performance benefits. And the best EVs are pretty, practical, and have quick charging rates—as well as enough range to stave off anxiety. These are our picks for the best hybrids and EVs for 2022.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO