Shedding some sunshine on open government

This March 13-19 marks “Sunshine Week,” a national initiative to educate the public about the need for transparency in government. In today’s hyper-connected world, it is easy to take for granted the level of access we have into government proceedings here in Washington state. Our public records act is one of the strongest laws in the country, as are our public disclosure laws governing lobbying, campaign and election contributions.
Election season is under way, and this year promises to be especially busy with redistricting producing many new faces seeking office. Candidates are hitting the campaign trail outlining their priorities. With every press release and speech is certain to be a pledge to be transparent with constituents. The timing is...
National Freedom of Information Day isn’t a holiday. But there can be no doubt today’s reminder of the importance of government openness and transparency is something Americans should mark well. American laws assuring the public’s access to most government records and meetings are, generally speaking, not nearly as...
Welcome to Sunshine Week, an annual observance by news organizations across America to shine the “light” of public scrutiny onto the entities that are paid and trusted to represent the people’s interests. “I wish we could just celebrate sunshine instead of fighting for it,” said Lisa McGraw,...
Legislators who argue that Kansas parents need more education choices are pushing to allow them to move their children from the public schools they’d normally attend to others outside their local school district’s boundaries.
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Emily Bradbury is the executive director of the Kansas Press Association and Kansas Newspaper Foundation. Allison Mazzei is president of the Kansas Association of Broadcasters, an […]
