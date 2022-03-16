ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

VEC gets state aid to prosecute fraudulent unemployment claims

The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 5 days ago

Attorney General Jason Miyares has signed an agreement with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) to prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia has been inundated with fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation. These fraudulent claims are perpetrated through identity theft of innocent Virginians by organized criminal rings. Under Virginia law, the VEC can request and authorize the Attorney General to represent the VEC in the prosecution of criminal unemployment compensation fraud cases.

“When someone commits fraud against the state, they are stealing from all Virginians. When that fraud impacts our unemployment insurance program, it is especially hurting people in need. I am proud of Attorney General Miyares who will take on this important role of fighting fraud and abuse on behalf of all Virginians,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“The VEC has asked that I take on this responsibility, and I enthusiastically agreed to the VEC’s request,” said Miyares. “Protecting the Commonwealth from crime is one of my top priorities as Attorney General. Fraudulent claims must be prosecuted and fraud on the unemployment fund diverts resources from those who need them most.”

“There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to refocus on our customers, the individuals and employers, and get them the resources they need,” said Commissioner Carrie Roth. “Working with the Attorney General’s office, we are increasing our efforts to go after those who are committing fraud and taking from Virginians the benefits they are entitled to receive. This fraudulent activity is frustrating to many Virginians who are already in tough situations, and we are bringing the additional support of the Attorney General’s office to hold those committing this crime accountable.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Enterprise

Cryptocurrency scams climbed to second riskiest in 2021, according to BBB recent report

Online purchase scams maintained the top spot as the riskiest; this scam type made up 37.4 percent of all scams reported to BBB Scam Tracker in 2021, with 74.9 percent reporting a monetary loss. Employment scams dropped in 2021, from second riskiest to third. The susceptibility and median dollar loss of this scam type dropped slightly, while the number of reported scams increased from 7.1 percent in 2020 to 7.8 percent in 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Enterprise

Lowe challenges Griffith for spot on Republican ticket

Family is at the forefront of Kimberly Lowe’s congressional campaign. The candidate said she hopes to address a number of issues—addiction, education, job loss, and family separation—all in the hope of creating more stable, more successful family units. In January, Lowe, a Republican, announced she would seek...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Stuart, VA
35
Followers
99
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Voice of the people since 1876. Delivering News To Patrick County, Virginia

 https://theenterprise.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy