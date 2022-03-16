Chase Briscoe captures first-career Cup Series win at Phoenix

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 13: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #14 Mahindra Tractors Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 13, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NASCAR Wire Service

There was no shortage of motivation as three drivers all vying for their first-career victory in the marquee NASCAR Cup Series decided the dramatic outcome at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday afternoon.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe had to hold off the field on not one, not two, but three late race restarts on the one-mile desert oval, including the final restart with three laps remaining to earn his first career NASCAR Cup Series win in the Ruoff Mortgage 500.

The 27-year-old Briscoe is the 200th different winner in NASCAR’s premier series and last year’s Rookie of the Year earned the victory- by .771-seconds over Ross Chastain – in only his 40th start.

“It’s unbelievable,’’ said Briscoe, who drives the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

“I was crying the whole last lap. This is definitely a team win, but I’ve got to thank everybody that’s got me to this point. Just seven years ago I was sleeping on couches, volunteering at race shops and was literally driving home to give up.

“Unbelievable,’’ he continued, smiling. “So blessed to be here driving for this organization this team and this car that was my hero’s (NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart) growing up.

“To everybody that’s believed in me, it’s unbelievable.’’

Fast pit stops for Briscoe’s John Klausmeier-led crew helped all day. His 101 laps out front was second only to pole-winner Ryan Blaney’s 144 laps led. But Briscoe certainly had to earn this win on track holding off the field on those late race re-starts with cars sometimes fanning out seven-wide in the frenetic shuffle to the front.

Chevrolet drivers Chastain and Tyler Reddick took Briscoe three-wide on the final restart – all fueled by the motivation of that first win, but Briscoe’s Ford was able to drive away leaving them to settle runner-up between themselves.

Chastain’s runner-up finish is his second consecutive top-three finish for the Trackhouse Racing organization. Richard Childress Racing’s Reddick placed third followed by polesitter, Penske Racing’s Ryan Blaney and 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch.

“That was so much fun to get to race like that at this level,’’ Chastain said, adding of the last lap competition, “That’s so cool to race with Tyler and Chase. That’s everything I’ve ever wanted.”

Briscoe’s veteran teammate Kevin Harvick finished sixth and that top-10 was good enough to tie a huge mark of success shared only by two NASCAR Hall of Famers. Harvick’s 18th consecutive top-10 at Phoenix matches an all-time NASCAR Cup Series record set by both Richard Petty and the late Dale Earnhardt at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway.

Another former series champion, Kyle Busch finished seventh leading the Joe Gibbs Racing charge. Penske Racing’s Joey Logano, Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez and Roush-Fenway-Keselowski driver Chris Buescher rounded out the top-10 respectively.

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who ran up front for much of the race, suffered a DNF – pitting with 74 laps remaining with what his crew diagnosed as a broken valve spring in his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Larson was officially scored 34th – the second sub-30th place finish of the season, including a crash at the Daytona 500 (32nd place finish).

Larson already scored a victory at Auto Club Speedway this season, however, and is still ranked fourth in the championship, 10 points behind new leader Logano. Kyle Busch is third, five points back.

Both Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron and Penske’s Blaney earned their first Stage wins of the season. There were 15 lead changes among six drivers.

The NASCAR Cup Series next races at the newly-renovated Atlanta Motor Speedway in Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (3 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Blaney is the defending race winner on the 1.5-mile high-banks which will now feature new pavement and progressive banking.

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 18th Annual Ruoff Mortgage 500

Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Arizona

Sunday, March 13, 2022

(6) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 312. (17) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 312. (12) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 312. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 312. (15) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 312. (16) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 312. (11) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 312. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 312. (23) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 312. (26) Chris Buescher, Ford, 312. (19) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 312. (5) Aric Almirola, Ford, 312. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 312. (9) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 312. (21) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 312. (25) Cole Custer, Ford, 312. (28) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 312. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 312. (33) Todd Gilliland #, Ford, 312. (29) AJ Allmendinger(i), Chevrolet, 312. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 311. (27) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 311. (18) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 311. (8) Austin Cindric #, Ford, 311. (14) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 311. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 310. (22) Michael McDowell, Ford, 310. (36) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 310. (24) Harrison Burton #, Ford, 309. (31) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 308. (32) Cody Ware, Ford, 307. (35) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 305. (34) BJ McLeod, Ford, 304. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Engine, 239. (20) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Accident, 219. (30) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, Accident, 45.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 100.339 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 6 Mins, 34 Secs. Margin of Victory: .771 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 52 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R. Blaney 1-27;K. Larson 28;J. Logano 29-32;C. Briscoe 33-51;W. Byron 52-63;K. Larson 64;R. Blaney 65-121;C. Elliott 122-132;R. Blaney 133-189;C. Elliott 190-224;R. Blaney 225;C. Elliott 226-229;C. Briscoe 230-287;R. Blaney 288;C. Briscoe 289-312.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Ryan Blaney 5 times for 143 laps; Chase Briscoe 3 times for 101 laps; Chase Elliott 3 times for 50 laps; William Byron 1 time for 12 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 4 laps; Kyle Larson 2 times for 2 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 24,14,9,8,48,20,5,4,22,3

Stage #2 Top Ten: 12,9,4,24,5,8,1,14,3,22