For those high school juniors and seniors who do not want to let their minds wander this summer, the city of Vacaville has the program for you. In conjunction with the Vacaville and Travis unified school districts, the city will be hosting Summer at City Hall, a four-week program where incoming juniors and seniors learn daily lessons about their local government and participate in an internship at a city department. For their participation, students will receive five units of extracurricular credit and a $250 stipend.

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO