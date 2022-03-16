Goldenberg Duo

Duo Kalysta will perform at the Stroede classical concert series on March 13 at 7 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Brought together by a collaboration at McGill University in 2012, flutist Lara Deutsch and harpist Emily Belvedere immediately realized their musical chemistry on stage, as well as their mutual passion for performing chamber music. Since then Duo Kalysta has been sharing with audiences throughout Canada. Their debut album, Origins, was released on the Leaf Music label in September 2019, and was named one of the “20 Favorite Canadian Classical Albums of 2019” by CBC Music.
Comments / 0