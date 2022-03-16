ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldenberg Duo

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Goldenberg Duo will perform a free concert Wednesday, March 16th at noon at the Central Library in...

SFGate

Neil Diamond stage musical reveals its Broadway veteran star

NEW YORK (AP) — A musical about Neil Diamond has found the polished theater gem who will play the icon onstage — Will Swenson. Swenson has been tapped to lead “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical” this summer when it makes its debut at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre. Swenson calls it a not straightforward musical. “It’s unconventional and it’s beautiful,” the actor told The Associated Press.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Bob Dylan essay collection celebrating art of songwriting to be published

Bob Dylan will publish a new essay collection celebrating songs by peers such as Elvis Costello, Hank Williams and Nina Simone. Dylan began work on The Philosophy of Modern Song in 2010, according to a press release. His first book of new writing since 2004’s Chronicles: Volume One, it contains 60 essays in which the 80-year-old musician “analyses what he calls the trap of easy rhymes, breaks down how the addition of a single syllable can diminish a song, and even explains how bluegrass relates to heavy metal”.
MUSIC
Daily Breeze

How Black Violin bridges hip-hop and classical music

Kevin Marcus and Wil Baptiste of Black Violin want to shatter classical music stereotypes. “We play violins but we don’t look like violinists and we always just try to lean into that. The reason we’ve been doing this so long isn’t just because we’re good at the violin but because we do things with the violin that people don’t expect,” Marcus said in a recent telephone interview.
MUSIC
Boston Globe

Will Swenson to play Neil Diamond in Broadway-bound ‘A Beautiful Noise’

Musical theater, TV, and film actor Will Swenson has been cast in the title role of “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” which will have its world premiere and pre-Broadway run at the Emerson Colonial Theatre June 21-July 31. Swenson, who has starred in Broadway productions including...
MOVIES
Current Publishing

Concerts for a Cause features more duos, trios

Concerts for a Cause co-founder Bruce Kidd figures the 2022 lineup is the series’ best as it enters its sixth year. “We have the best group of local and national artists we have had to date,” Kidd said. “We specifically wanted to have more duos and trios this year since we have mainly had solo acts in the past. It will create different and cool concert experiences for our guests with two or more voices and lots of harmonies.
CARMEL, IN
KUTV

Opera singer shares what to expect from newest Utah Opera performance

KUTV — Don't miss the Utah Opera's latest show!. Opera singer Dimitri Pittas joined Fresh Living to share more about the upcoming performance. Utah Opera's production of Puccini’s Tosca—one of the most dramatic works in the operatic repertoire, tells the tempestuous tale of a love triangle between a famous singer, a painter, and a corrupt police chief.
THEATER & DANCE
Crescent-News

Duo Kalysta to perform at Stroede Center for the Arts

Duo Kalysta will perform at the Stroede classical concert series on March 13 at 7 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Brought together by a collaboration at McGill University in 2012, flutist Lara Deutsch and harpist Emily Belvedere immediately realized their musical chemistry on stage, as well as their mutual passion for performing chamber music. Since then Duo Kalysta has been sharing with audiences throughout Canada. Their debut album, Origins, was released on the Leaf Music label in September 2019, and was named one of the “20 Favorite Canadian Classical Albums of 2019” by CBC Music.
DEFIANCE, OH
#Piano#The Goldenberg Duo
Times-Republican

Duo Baldo to perform live on stage

Violinist Brad Repp and pianist/actor Aldo Gentileschi combine virtuosic musicianship, theatrical humor and pop culture in a critically-acclaimed performance at Marshalltown Performing Arts Center (formerly Marshalltown High School Auditorium) at 7 p.m. on March 22 as part of Live On Stage Marshalltown’s current performance season. All regular members can...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Pitchfork

Terry Allen Announces Smokin the Dummy and Bloodlines Reissues

Terry Allen’s early 1980s albums with the Panhandle Mystery Band will be reissued on CD and vinyl on May 6. Remastered from the original tapes, the new editions of Smokin the Dummy and Bloodlines mark the records’ first vinyl reissues, and all editions will come with new notes, art, and photographs.
ROCK MUSIC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Bob Dylan will analyze other songwriters' tunes in a new book

Bob Dylan is becoming an author again. In "The Philosophy of Modern Song," the Minnesota bard will offer more than 60 essays about songs by other artists including Stephen Foster, Hank Williams, Nina Simone and Elvis Costello. Described as "a master class in songwriting," the book will be published Nov....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
operawire.com

Teatro alla Scala Announces Cast Change for ‘Pique Dame’

The Teatro alla Scala has announced a cast change for Tchaikovsky’s “Pique Dame” on March 15. The company noted that Ukrainian mezzo Olga Syniakova will sing the role of Polina replacing Elena Maximova. Syniakova is a Grand Prix and Audience Choice Winner of the VIII Concurso Internacional...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its final performance of Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. The company noted that the role of the Composer will be sung by Olivia Vote replacing Isabel Leonard. Vote joined the roster of the Metropolitan Opera in the 2018-19 season for...
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

Mendelssohn: The String Quintets review – profound and energetic chamber music

With the exception of a handful of works – the miraculous Octet, composed when the composer was just 16, a couple of the string quartets, early and late, and maybe one of the piano trios – Mendelssohn’s chamber music remains too little known. The string quintets, scored for the pairs of violins and violas with a single cello that Mozart opted for in his quintets, are superb examples of what that neglected music can offer.
MUSIC
Essence

Opera Vocalist Davóne Tines Will Honor Breonna Taylor In An Immersive Art Performance

The installation will address how art about social issues can be done responsibly. Opera vocalist and activist Davóne Tines will honor Breonna Taylor during an immersive art event at the Lincoln Center in New York City. While March 13 marked two years since the killing of Breonna Taylor, Tines is choosing to honor her memory through OpenProcess, an audio-visual art installation and performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stpetecatalyst.com

Wednesday at Ruth Eckerd Hall: Six degrees of Beatles separation

Sometimes it seems like Todd Rundgren is always on the road, playing somewhere, doesn’t it?. The pop music wunderkind, even at 73, is indefatigable. He makes annual appearances at Ruth Eckerd Hall and its Capitol Theatre, and they always sell well (the most recent, back in October, was two nights in length) and there’s always news on the rock ‘n’ roll telegraph about another Rundgren “theme” tour (performing one of his albums in its entirety) or about him holding down the anchor spot with Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre Competition for Young Directors

The Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre (LNOBT) has announced its competition for young directors. The company is searching for a European director under 40 to enter the competition that will lead to directing a new version of Offenbach’s “The Tales of Hoffman” in the 2022-23 season. The winner will produce this opera with a budget of €300,00.
THEATER & DANCE

