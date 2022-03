Before you drive or walk across a bridge, it’s safe to assume that the structure is in good shape and will support your weight as you cross it. Austinites have the Public Works Department and the Texas Department of Transportation to thank for that sense of security. Every two years, TxDOT inspects all major Austin bridges spanning 20 feet or more so that the city can plan and execute any necessary repairs. According to the Public Works Department’s State of City of Austin Bridges biennial report, most spans are in very good standing, but a select few need major repairs and the city is facing a budget gap to pay for them.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO