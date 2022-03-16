Saros, Josi Lead Preds to Victory Over Penguins

The Washington Capitals were outbid for their man, and the Pittsburgh Penguins suffered a similar fate as the NHL trade deadline activity officially began with a bang. If “first night” is any indication, the market will be nuttier than the housing market. The Ben Chiarot sweepstakes are over. The Florida Panthers are loading for bear or Lightning. So, too, are the Calgary Flames. Tomas Hertl got a new splashy contract, the New York Rangers made a minor deal, and Sportsnet looked at what the last five Stanley Cup champions did at the deadline.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO