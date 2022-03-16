ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saros, Josi Lead Preds to Victory Over Penguins

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEkholm, Jeannot, Tolvanen, Trenin Tally for Nashville as Predators Jump to Third Place in Central Division. Roman Josi assisted on three out of the four Predators goals, and Juuse Saros stopped 35/36 shots for the 4-1 victory. 05:06 •. Juuse Saros made 35 saves, Roman Josi dished out three...

www.nhl.com

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings reportedly place Tyler Bertuzzi on trade block

It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins and Red Wings Trade Could Provide Deadline Blockbuster

The NHL’s Trade Deadline is set for March 21 as the Pittsburgh Penguins are still trying to upgrade their forward group. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings have made it known they’re open for business. Two teams heading in opposite directions with the Penguins gearing up for what could be another Stanley Cup playoff run, while the Red Wings are trying to piece together a foundation of talent for the future.
NHL
Yardbarker

Peter DeBoer says Jack Eichel’s injury is a 'huge concern'

The Vegas Golden Knights finally won a game on Thursday, but it came at a cost. The team picked up a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers, putting an end to a five-game losing streak that ultimately saw them dip to ninth in the Western Conference in terms of points percentage.
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Two 1st Round Picks, Two Players for Hagel

Chicago receives two conditional first-round picks, Boris Katchouk & Taylor Raddysh from Tampa in exchange for Brandon Hagel, two fourth-round picks. The Chicago Blackhawks today acquired Tampa Bay's conditional first round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 as well as forwards Boris Katchouk (kuh-CHOOK) and Taylor Raddysh (RA-DIHSH) in exchange for forward Brandon Hagel and Chicago's 2022 fourth round draft pick and 2024 fourth round draft pick.
NHL
KTVZ

Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi had three assists and Colton Sissons added two. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games.
NHL
theScore

Canadiens send Chiarot to Panthers for prospect, 2 draft picks

The Montreal Canadiens traded defenseman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick, and forward prospect Tyler Smilanic, the team announced Wednesday. Chiarot is a pending unrestricted free agent, and Montreal is retaining 50% of his $3.5-million cap hit, according to TSN's Chris...
NHL
NHL

DAL@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens host the visiting Dallas Stars for a St. Patrick's Day tilt on Thursday evening. The Bell Centre will be going green for the occasion, including decorations in the main concourse and green drinks at selected concessions. Outdoors in Canadiens Plaza, the pregame party will feature Irish music and the illuminated Go Habs Go sign will be lit up green.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Ducks Back on Home Ice for Matchup with First-Place Panthers

The Ducks return home to the friendly confines of Honda Center tonight, hosting the high-flying Florida Panthers to open a three-game homestand. The Ducks will look to turn the page on a disappointing five-game winless road trip that dropped the club to 27-25-11 (65 points) on the season. TAnaheim is now seven points back of third-place Edmonton for the Pacific Division's third playoff spot.
HOCKEY
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins at Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - With Patrice Bergeron sidelined once again, Jack Studnicka will enter the Bruins' lineup on Friday night against the Jets and center Boston's top line between Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk. The 23-year-old pivot will be playing in his 11th game with the big club this season and first since Feb. 21 against Colorado.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. SABRES

FLAMES (37-16-7) vs. SABRES (20-33-8) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (79) Goals - Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane (30) Sabres:. Points - Tage Thompson (44) Goals -...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Capitals and Penguins Lose Out, Trade Deadline Begins

The Washington Capitals were outbid for their man, and the Pittsburgh Penguins suffered a similar fate as the NHL trade deadline activity officially began with a bang. If “first night” is any indication, the market will be nuttier than the housing market. The Ben Chiarot sweepstakes are over. The Florida Panthers are loading for bear or Lightning. So, too, are the Calgary Flames. Tomas Hertl got a new splashy contract, the New York Rangers made a minor deal, and Sportsnet looked at what the last five Stanley Cup champions did at the deadline.
NHL
NHL

Stars unlikely to trade Klingberg, won't move Holtby before deadline

General manager says Dallas not shopping pending unrestricted free agent defenseman in Q&A with NHL.com. The Dallas Stars are unlikely to trade John Klingberg and will not move goalie Braden Holtby before the NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, general manager Jim Nill said. The defenseman can...
NHL
NHL

Saros makes 35 saves for Predators in win against Penguins

NASHVILLE -- Juuse Saros made 35 saves, and Roman Josi had three assists for the Nashville Predators in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. Rookie forward Tanner Jeannot scored his 19th goal, and Colton Sissons had two assists for the Predators (35-21-4), who are...
NHL
NHL

Chances for others emerge after Sens lose Chabot to injury

There are no ifs or buts about it. Replacing Thomas Chabot is an impossible task. But for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Ottawa Senators will have to attempt such a thing. The Sens' star d-man was diagnosed with a fractured right-hand Thursday that likely ends his campaign with...
NHL
NHL

Preds Official Podcast: The Trade Deadline, the COO and Breaking Records

Predators Chief Operating Officer Michelle Kennedy Joins the Show; NHL Trade Deadline Approaches as Preds Continue Playoff Push. One of the busiest times of the year has arrived. The NHL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching, and Predators General Manager David Poile details how he feels about his club. The Preds have a record-breaking night in Philadelphia as the postseason push continues; plus, Predators Chief Operating Officer Michelle Kennedy joins the show for a fun interview to discuss her path to the NHL. Finally, Brooks Bratten and Kara Hammer revive their Josi for Norris campaign and answer listener questions.
NHL
NHL

LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Sharks: 26 - 25 - 8 (60 pts) Kings: 33 - 21 - 8 (74 pts) 12 of the Kings remaining 20 games come against divisional opponents. The following players...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
NHL
NHL

Nashville Predators to Honor Terry Crisp During Home Game on April 17

Crisp is set to retire following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season after covering the Preds for 23 years. Nashville, Tenn. (March 18, 2022) - The Nashville Predators will honor Bally Sports South studio analyst Terry Crisp during the home game on April 17 against the St. Louis Blues. Crisp, who has been covering the team for 23 years, announced on Oct. 30, 2021, that this will be his final season covering the Nashville Predators for the network.
NHL

