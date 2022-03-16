Harrison signs one-year, $5.5 million contract with White Sox
Josh Harrison is in the fold. The 34-year-old second baseman officially agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the White Sox on Tuesday. The...www.dailyherald.com
