Harrison signs one-year, $5.5 million contract with White Sox

By Scot Gregor
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Harrison is in the fold. The 34-year-old second baseman officially agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the White Sox on Tuesday. The...

www.dailyherald.com

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers sign RP Andrew Chafin to multi-year deal

According to a report from Evan Petzold, the Detroit Tigers have an agreement with a relief pitcher to bolster their bullpen. Petzold is reporting that the Tigers have an agreement with RP Andrew Chafin on a 2-year, $13 million deal. Petzold adds that the the deal includes a player opt-out...
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Jonathan Villar, Former Mets Infielder

Cubs sign former Mets infielder Jonathan Villar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The already remote possibility Carlos Correa could still be in play for the Cubs is all but eliminated after the team landed versatile infielder Jonathan Villar on Thursday. FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the Cubs...
MLB
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
State
Washington State
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Josh Harrison: Joining Team a ‘No-Brainer'

Harrison: Decision to join Sox a ‘no-brainer’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. How long did Josh Harrison have to think about joining the White Sox when they offered him a free agent deal?. “When this opportunity presented itself, it was almost a no-brainer for me,” Harrison, who...
MLB
The Spun

Athletics, Blue Jays Reportedly Agree To Major Trade

For the second time this week, the Oakland Athletics have traded away a former All-Star. On Wednesday, the Athletics agreed to a trade with the Blue Jays centered around third baseman Matt Chapman. He’ll be taking his talents to Toronto. Chapman, a three-time Gold Glover winner, spent the first...
MLB
Surprise Independent

Brad Miller agrees to $10M, 2-year deal with Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Brad Miller has agreed to a $10 million, two-year contract with the Texas Rangers, giving manager Chris Woodward a player who has started games at every infield and outfield position in his career. Mille hit 20 home runs for Philadelphia last season, when he started...
MLB
Daily Herald

Guardians' ace Shane Bieber open to long-term deal with club

CLEVELAND -- Major League Baseball's lengthy lockout this winter didn't have any impact on Shane Bieber's wedding plans. He's still happily getting hitched. It didn't alter his desire for a long-term union with the Guardians, either. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner, limited to just 16 starts last season due...
MLB
The Spun

Joe Burrow Reportedly Recruiting 1 Top Free Agent

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in recruitment mode now that free agency is officially underway. One of the players that he’s recruiting is former Cowboys tackle La’el Collins. Collins is scheduled to visit with the Bengals very soon as they try and sign him. It’s quite obvious that...
NFL
NESN

Red Sox Sign Jake Diekman, Left-Handed Pitcher, To Two-Year Contract

Jake Diekman has joined the Boston Red Sox’s cause with hopes of bolstering it from the bullpen. The Red Sox signed the left-handed pitcher to a two-year contract, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Wednesday in a statement. Diekman’s deal will run through 2023, and the Red Sox also...
MLB
The Spun

Vikings Are Reportedly Pursuing Significant Trade

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly looking to trade defensive end Danielle Hunter in order to sort out their current cap space situation, per team insider Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. Hunter has an $18 million roster bonus due on Sunday. The Vikings want to clear necessary space by getting...
NFL
Daily Herald

Call it what you want, but Bears clearly undertaking a rebuild

To date, Bears general manager Ryan Poles has refused to use the word rebuild. He's been clear in describing his style as focused, organized, steady, patient, etc. Poles has certainly acted accordingly over the first two days of the NFL's "legal tampering period," leading to the beginning of free agency at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
NFL
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former First-Round Pick

The Buffalo Bills have cut veteran defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Lotulelei was set to cost the Bills a $7.7 million cap hit through the 2022 season. The 32-year-old DT logged a career-low 17 tackles and 3.0 sacks through 11 games and eight starts this past season.
NFL
