Gucci to Open New Osteria Restaurant in Seoul

By Martino Carrera
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yC6Q_0egSo0Mw00

FLORENCE-TO-SEOUL: Gucci ’s fine-dining experience is going to Seoul.

The luxury Italian brand is set to open its fourth Gucci Osteria outpost in the Korean capital on March 28, on the top floor of its Gucci Gaok flagship located in the bustling Itaewon district. The restaurant will be open for lunch, dinner and aperitivo.

Conceived by Massimo Bottura — the Michelin-starred chef behind the Gucci Osteria format and a close friend of Gucci’s president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri — the Seoul restaurant will be decorated following the blueprint set by the seminal Florence location, which opened in 2018.

Running throughout, a vibrant green hue punctuates the space from the Georgian-era patio housing the cocktail bar area to the wooden paneling that adorns the main dining room. The latter features 28 seats with peacock blue velvet chairs and ebonized tables, while the outdoor terrace features 36 seats. As a lucky charm, star-shaped elements are ubiquitous, appearing in the inlaid parquet floor, the terrace’s colorful marble mosaic, and the ceiling light bulbs.

A private dining room seating up to eight guests is hidden behind stained-glass doors and reveals painterly floral wallpaper from the Gucci Décor home collection, as well antique mirrors hanging on the back wall.

The menu includes signature Gucci Osteria dishes such as the Emilia burger and the tortellini with parmigiano reggiano cream, as well as selection of specially created delicacies blending Italy’s culinary tradition with Korean-derived flavors. A selection of cocktails and a list of 200 wines top the offering.

“There is an invisible thread that runs through each of the Gucci Osteria globally: One that entwines Italian food with the food and products of other great global cuisines. Korea — like Italy — embraces its food as part of its culture, and I’m so excited to welcome everyone to our Seoul outpost,” said Bottura. He developed the menu in tandem with Michelin-starred Karime Lopez, the executive chef of Gucci Osteria Florence, Seoul executive chef Hyungkyu Jun and head chef Davide Cardellini.

Ahead of its late March opening, Gucci Osteria Seoul is launching its website on Wednesday, allowing guests to make an advance reservation starting from 10 a.m. CET.

The Korean outpost is the fourth in the world following the first at the Gucci Garden in Florence, the Los Angeles unit on the rooftop of Gucci’s Beverly Hills flagship and one in Tokyo on the fourth level of the Gucci Namiki building in Ginza, housing the brand’s second flagship in the city’s upscale district.

Community Policy