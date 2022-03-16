Sam Edelman Licenses One Jeanswear Group for Apparel

Click here to read the full article.

Sam Edelman is partnering with One Jeanswear Group for its denim and other apparel categories. The deal also includes the first foray into clothing for Sam Edelman ’s younger-skewed brand, Circus NY.

Under the terms of the deal, OJG will produce an assortment of women’s premium jeans along with knitwear, wovens, dresses, sweaters and jackets under both the Sam Edelman and Circus NY labels starting with the fall 2022 season. Sam Edelman previously had an apparel license with the now-defunct Global Brands Group.

“Combining OJG’s commitment to excellence in branded, licensed and private label denim categories and Edelman’s authentic approach to design makes this partnership a natural fit,” said Sam Edelman president John McPhee.

“Spending time with Sam and his wife, Libby, has been a true inspiration,” added Jack Gross, chief executive officer of OJG. “In doing due diligence with our retail partners and consumers, the love that they have for the Sam Edelman brand is beyond anything that I’ve ever experienced. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of Sam and his team. We are confident our launch in apparel/jeanswear will resonate with a wide variety of consumers and reinforce the strength of the Sam Edelman and Circus NY brands.”

Sam Edelman, founder and creative director of the brand that is now part of Caleres, said: “The modern woman’s lifestyle and desire to feel comfortable and confident, wherever she goes, has always inspired my designs. I am excited for the newest addition to our ever-growing lifestyle brand and we are confident we found a great partner to further that vision.”

The Sam Edelman and Circus NY apparel lines will be sold online as well as at better department stores. Price points for the Sam Edelman collection will range from $79 to $199 and from $49 to $99.50 for the Circus NY line.

One Jeanswear Group’s branded portfolio includes Gloria Vanderbilt, Jessica Simpson, Anne Klein, Bandolino and Nine West Jeans. In addition to Sam Edelman, the publicly traded Caleres also owns Famous Footwear, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes and others.