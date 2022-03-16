Women head home to aid war effort

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a nightmare for prospective parents engaged in surrogacy arrangements in the country. Ukraine has become a popular destination for surrogacy. While exact numbers are difficult to obtain, it’s estimated between 2,000 and 2,500 babies are born each year via surrogacy in Ukraine. BioTexCom, one of the largest fertility clinics in Ukraine, is expecting 200 babies to be born via surrogacy by the end of May. More than ten Australian families are expecting babies to be born via surrogacy in Ukraine by the first week of May. But it’s currently extremely challenging for such parents to cross the...

