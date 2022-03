Billy Joel walked out on stage on Saturday night at Camping World Stadium and opened the show with “Miami 2017”(I’ve Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway) and when he finished, he greeted the crowd with “Hello Alaska” and then said “What the hell is going on Florida? He was referring to the change in weather due to a cold blast that brought record lows for March. He then quipped about the name “Camping World Stadium” and how the last time he was camping “he froze his ass off then too”. Hilarious. He played “Pressure” from the 1982 Nylon Curtain album. A bit more comedy about the weather with a snippet of “Winter Wonderland”, which had the audience laughing. Speaking of the audience, numbered around 50,000, who were bundled up in jackets and scarves because they were not going to miss the show. Billy thanked everyone for coming out in the cold. Covid has taken too many shows from audiences and people are ready to rock. Billy’s shows are as popular as ever, the music is timeless classics.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO