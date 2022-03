Report: Bears to sign DT Larry Ogunjobi originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New Bears GM Ryan Poles has reportedly made his first free agent addition, and it’s a big one. According to multiple reports, the Bears are set to sign defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. Pretty much ever since the team hired Matt Eberflus to be the next head coach, the need for a disruptive defensive tackle in the middle of the line has been a talking point around Chicago. Now the team has that man in Ogunjobi, who will turn 28 this summer.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO