Occam XXV

By Daniel Martin-McCormick
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“We live in a universe filled with waves” says Éliane Radigue, the revered French composer. “Not only between the Earth and the Sun but all the way down to the tiniest microwaves, and inside… is the minuscule band that our ears turn into sound. We… come into contact with [them] physically,...

Astrid Øster Mortensen

The title of a recent compilation neatly sums up the sound brewing in Gothenburg: Contemporary Handmade Music From Sweden. “Handmade” is the crucial term here: Artists gathered around Discreet Music—a record store, label, and distributor in the southwestern coastal city—are cobbling together an experimental style that’s distinctly homespun. DIY to the extreme, this ragtag mix of folk, field recordings, and noise suggests gummed-up tape heads, weatherbeaten guitars, and waterlogged Casio keyboards in basement studios lined with moth-eaten carpets—maybe the occasional pagan bonfire, too, given the music’s often eerie cast.
MUSIC
Kiren

Yasuaki Shimizu’s endless curiosity has fueled decades of tireless creative endeavors. As a child, he learned to play multiple instruments—violin, clarinet, piano, guitar, percussion—but landed on the saxophone as his primary vehicle for expression. Ornette Coleman and Rahsaan Roland Kirk would influence his playing, but he soaked up all the musical education he could. Radio in hand, he’d dial in from his home in the Japanese countryside to hear sounds from across the world: chanson and flamenco, rock and canzone, music from Africa and music from the Middle East. He loved it all, but could just as easily walk to nearby rice paddies and revel in the insects orchestrating their own song. Nothing was off limits, which meant everything could inspire. As he grew older, local record stores would import more sounds from overseas. He never dared emulate them, though: “[I] had no interest in imitating that genius,” he once confessed. “I perceived it more as a way to expand my own sonic vocabulary.” He was determined to carve his own path.
MUSIC
Listen to Vayda’s “metempsychosis”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Every now and then I check in on Vayda’s SoundCloud page, where she’s been cranking out these lush hybrids of ASMR R&B and airy rap for a minute now. Sometimes they can be so abstract that they’re hard to grasp, but her recent double EP VV is her most complete music yet. For the most part, the project feels like being lost in a thick fog. I might point to “metempsychosis” as a current favorite because of how her light, spaced-out vocals melt into the self-produced haze. And like most of her songs, it's not much longer than a minute, and when it ends it’s like being snapped out of hypnosis.
MUSIC
“The Lightning I, II”

I didn’t much care for Arcade Fire’s last album, 2017’s Everything Now, a dreary experiment that idled around in spoken word and “infinite content.” But let’s not dwell on that when there’s “The Lightning I, II,” a full-throated, table-clearing reset from the band’s forthcoming album WE. Produced by Nigel Godrich alongside founding members and lead singers Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, the seven-song, 40-minute record is conceptually split into two halves: The first—called “I”—concerns our personal anxieties, while the second—called “WE”—concerns community and art and love and what we can all accomplish together. Now, Arcade Fire have never sounded great on paper—they’re an indie rock collective who dress like thrift-store vagabonds and one of them plays the hurdy-gurdy!—but “The Lightning I, II” is the sound of a great Arcade Fire song, one that makes the band come alive for the first time in years.
MUSIC
6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Jenny Hval, Jeremiah Chiu & Marta Sofia Honer, Fly Anakin, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Jenny Hval, Jeremiah Chiu & Marta Sofia Honer, Fly Anakin, Benny the Butcher, Wednesday, and SHXCXCHCXSH. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC
It Was a Home

Kaina Castillo’s music focuses on the machinations of identity and love. The Chicago-born Guatemalan-Venezuelan artist’s 2019 debut Next to the Sun deconstructed the complexities and inner turmoils of life as a first-generation Latina with immense vulnerability and clarity. As she moved through elements of R&B, Latin jazz, indie pop, and soul, Next to the Sun’s stark lyricism and resounding vocals revealed an artist speaking to the purgatory woman of color face simply for existing: the expectation to perform labor for others despite holding less power over their autonomy. KAINA’s refreshing take on the personal as political refused to be watered down or made palatable, a reflection of someone unapologetically working through societal projections with the stylistic tools other artists of color have long labored for.
RETAIL
Bon Iver and Ethan Gruska Share New Song “So Unimportant”: Listen

Ethan Gruska and Bon Iver have shared a new single called “So Unimportant.” The track is a long-distance, early pandemic collaboration that features strings from Rob Moose and percussion from Blake Mills and Matt Chamberlain. It’s part of the Psychic Hotline singles series. Give it a listen below.
MUSIC
Charli XCX Shares Video for New Song “Every Rule”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared the final single ahead of her next LP Crash, which arrives this Friday (March 18). The new track is called “Every Rule,” and it features production from A. G. Cook and Daniel Lopatin (aka Oneohtrix Point Never). Check it out below. Since she announced...
MUSIC
Entertainment
Music
Terry Allen Announces Smokin the Dummy and Bloodlines Reissues

Terry Allen’s early 1980s albums with the Panhandle Mystery Band will be reissued on CD and vinyl on May 6. Remastered from the original tapes, the new editions of Smokin the Dummy and Bloodlines mark the records’ first vinyl reissues, and all editions will come with new notes, art, and photographs.
ROCK MUSIC
Good and Green Again

The son of a renowned historian and writer who learned to play guitar from blues legend Precious Bryant, Jake Xerxes Fussell has been dirtying his hands in history his entire life. With his string of vivid folk albums over the past seven years, he has interpreted old songs with a sense of wonder. He’s gawked at peaches growing on a sweet potato vine and sold fish that just might have diamonds in their mouths, and his wide-eyed awe at such spectacles could make you believe they were real. Even his blues songs have a sense of play to them, a lightness of mood and rhythm that turns a song like “Winnsboro Cotton Mill Blues,” about harsh working conditions for spoolers and seamstresses, into something exuberant: Speaking out against exploitation became its own joyful reward, its own act of self-liberation. Because Fussell conveys such a sincere and convivial empathy toward his subjects, his music never comes across like homework.
MUSIC
Oxy Music

Alex Cameron is just as much a musician as he is a performance artist. He takes on personas—usually that of a sleazebag everyman, the kind of guy who frequents strip clubs and casinos on weekday afternoons. His work is deliberately provocative, deliberately transgressive, and rarely serious. In an era of indie music that can sometimes feel so self-consciously woke that it suffocates, Cameron can feel like a breath of fresh air. He’s a latter-day Harmony Korine character: Alien in Spring Breakers playing Britney Spears on a piano with white-guy cornrows and grills, or the titular Beach Bum walking around the pool in a pink marabou bathrobe. On 2016’s lo-fi opus, Jumping the Shark, Cameron gave off the vibe of a down on his luck wedding singer performing Suicide b-sides. On 2017’s Forced Witness, he penned a propulsive, weirdly moving ’80s synth-pop ballad that involved rhyming “Down Syndrome Jew,” with “the real estate crew.” His music, at its best, is a slightly problematic—but needed—reprieve from the status quo, a good laugh.
MUSIC
Listen to Veeze’s “Let It Fly”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Veeze is a part-time rapper and part-time hip-hop socialite. Ever since his 2019 mixtape Navy Wavy, the Detroit rapper is more likely to be found in an Instagram photo with your favorite artist than on a song with them. But for those who follow along with YouTube channels centered around Michigan rap leaks, it has been clear for a while that he’s one of the region’s best when he chooses to be. His first official single of the year, “Let It Fly,” backs that up. He uses his nearly-sedated delivery to rattle off punchlines which are simple out of context and cool as hell when strung together. “My jacket Palm Angel, my shorts Balenciaga/My boys in all black, you think they play for Donda,” he raps, sounding like he’s dozing off on the couch. This will probably be the only time he clocks in for a while.
MUSIC
Dream River

An amalgamation of uncontrollable structures—weather, time, traffic, vibes—shapes our path in life. Often we may feel like agentless vessels floating down the waterway of universal causality. Dream River, a poly-genre journey into serenity and chaos by shapeshifting synth-pop musician Henry Earnest, explores the ways in which we are pulled and pushed by life’s current. Earnest, a Dubliner and a Pisces, recorded much of the album in 2020, while living in a house with artist friends in Lisbon. The production sounds like a collective effort, weaving together acoustic banjo and bodhrán (Irish drum) with spacey sound design, trap snares, and bright synthesizers. It’s a departure from the lo-fi drum loops and fuzzy samples of Earnest’s 2018 debut, When You Get Caught Between the Moon & Dublin City; with Dream River, Earnest attempts to find his own lane in a crowded field of music fusing indie rock and electronic.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Sneers Tell Stories of Humankind on ‘Tales For Violent Days’

Never foretelling the current wars, the grotesqueness of power, and universal, human upheavals that have surmounted at present, Sneers, made up of M.G Blaankart and Leonardo O. Stefenelli, had already composed nine stories facing internal storms on Tales For Violent Days (God Unknown Records), a collection of songs orbiting love and lovers, yearnings, and the human and inhumane.
MUSIC
Destroyer, Floating Points, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
MUSIC
Georgia Anne Muldrow

During an interview with Blockstar DVD Magazine in the early 2000s, Elzhi claimed to have cracked the code to the perfect rhyme pattern. The formula he spends the next two-and-a-half minutes breaking down consists of slant rhymes and other technical sleights of hand, and the Detroit rapper makes bending language to his will look as simple as telling someone about your day. This quick peek under the hood illuminates the otherworldly sense of control that endeared Elzhi to J Dilla and the group Slum Village when he joined in 2004 and continues to endear him to bars-first rap fans the world over. In a modern context, he slots neatly next to younger spitters like J.I.D. and fellow Detroiter BabyTron; in their hands, complexity is as seamless as breathing.
MUSIC
