ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Air pollution may increase depression in teens, study shows

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=381UEd_0egSee2X00

Even "safe" levels of ozone air pollution may increase adolescents' risk of depression, a new study shows.

Researchers analyzed four years of mental health data from 213 adolescents, ages 9-13, in the San Francisco Bay area and compared it with air quality data for their home addresses.

Those who lived in areas with relatively higher ozone levels had significant increases in symptoms of depression over time, even though the ozone levels in their neighborhoods weren't higher than state or national limits.

The link between ozone pollution and depression symptoms such as chronic sadness or hopelessness, concentration problems, sleep disturbances and thoughts about suicide wasn't affected by the adolescents' sex, age, race, household income, parents' education or wealth of their neighborhoods, according to the study published online Monday in the journal Developmental Psychology.

"It was surprising that the average level of ozone was fairly low even in the communities with relatively higher ozone exposure," and the study "really underscores the fact that even low levels of ozone exposure have potentially harmful effects," said lead researcher Erika Manczak, an assistant professor of psychology at the University of Denver.

Ozone and other types of air pollution can contribute to high levels of inflammation in the body, which has been linked to depression. Adolescents may be especially sensitive because they spend more time outdoors, the study authors suggested.

Ozone is created when various pollutants from vehicle exhaust, power plants and other sources react to sunlight. Higher ozone levels have been connected to various physical conditions, including asthma, respiratory viruses and premature death from respiratory causes.

This study is the first to show an association between ozone levels and depression in adolescents, according to the researchers. But it only found an association, and not a cause-and-effect link.

"I think our findings really speak to the importance of considering air pollution's impact on mental health in addition to physical health," Manczak said in a journal news release.

"I believe state and federal air quality standards should be stricter, and we should have tighter regulations on industries that contribute to pollution," Manczak said. "Our findings and other studies suggest that even low levels of ozone exposure can pose potentially serious risks to both physical and mental health."

More information

There's more on teen depression at the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Study links severe dry eye to depression

A federally funded study finds that people suffering from depression are more likely to have more severe cases of dry eye. The one-year study of 535 patients with varying levels of dry eye disease (DED) found that participants who showed signs of depression had worse eye symptoms than those who did not.
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceBlog.com

Air pollution linked to depressive symptoms in adolescents

Exposure to ozone from air pollution has been linked to an increase in depressive symptoms for adolescents over time, even in neighborhoods that meet air quality standards, according to new research published by the American Psychological Association. Ozone is a gas that is produced when various pollutants from motor vehicle...
MENTAL HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

Dealing with the impact of air pollution

Q: I keep hearing about how pollutants in the air are causing all kinds of health problems. I live in the heart of a big city. What can I do to reduce the risks?. A: You are correct that air pollution can cause everything from respiratory distress and lung cancer to weight gain, diabetes and even ovarian dysfunction that’s associated with Alzheimer’s disease, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease, according to a new lab study. Of particular interest to researchers are the effects of certain fine particulate matter concentrations on both health and longevity.
HEALTH
KCBY

Study finds stark rise in youth depression, anxiety

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new study shows a stark rise in kids struggling with mental health challenges. The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, found between 2016 and 2020 there was a 29% increase in youth with anxiety and a 27% increase in youth suffering from depression. The study also...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone Pollution#Depression#Developmental Psychology#The University Of Denver
The Guardian

Long naps may be early sign of Alzheimer’s disease, study shows

Taking long naps could be a precursor of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a study that tracked the daytime sleeping habits of elderly people. The findings could help resolve the conflicting results of the effects of napping on cognition in older adults, with some previous studies highlighting the benefits of a siesta on mood, alertness and performance on mental tasks.
HEALTH
The Independent

Five house plants in the office can cut air pollution by 20%, new study suggests

Five house plants in an office can cut air pollution by 20 per cent, a new study suggests.While the purifying properties of plants is well established, the data on their efficacy has been sparse.New research led by the University of Birmingham in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) suggests that just five small plants in a modestly-sized office could reduce levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) - a common pollutant linked to respiratory disease - by as much as 20 per cent, however.Scientists used three inexpensive and easy-to-maintain houseplants that are commonly found in UK homes for their study: the...
LIFESTYLE
Mic

Air pollution is officially linked to depression in young people

Ever since the pandemic began, it’s been increasingly difficult to get some serotonin around here, but we can’t actually blame all of our mental health woes on COVID. It turns out that air pollution could be a factor triggering depression for younger Americans, according to a small but illuminating study. Looking forward to when researchers factor the rest of us in because pollution is, indeed, universally depressing.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
Smithonian

Redlined Neighborhoods Have Higher Levels of Air Pollution, Study Suggests

In the 1930s, the federal government rated urban neighborhoods based on their perceived worthiness for home loans, frequently giving areas with many Black and immigrant residents the lowest grade of “D,” for hazardous. Known as redlining, the discriminatory practice was outlawed in 1968. But its effects continue to reverberate today, with formerly redlined neighborhoods facing heightened economic inequality; hotter temperatures; and, a new study suggests, higher levels of air pollution.
BERKELEY, CA
PsyPost

Longitudinal study reveals how using the internet as a form of escape can end in increased depressive symptoms

New research suggests that using the internet as an escape from worry may be harmless in the short term, but can lead to emotional issues down the line. The study found that people with a greater tendency to use the internet as a distraction had higher average levels of problematic internet use and depression. The findings were published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior.
MENTAL HEALTH
WNYT

Study: Older adults who nap may increase Alzheimer's risk

Do you take a lot of naps during the day? A new study finds that could be a problem. Scientists tracked sleep data in patients for two weeks. Researchers found older adults who napped at least once a day or more than an hour a day were 40% more likely to develop Alzheimer's.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Air pollution may be linked to heightened autoimmune disease risk, scientists say

Long term exposure to air pollution may be linked to a range of autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and bowel inflammation diseases such as Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis, new research has found.Researchers in Italy warned the most common forms of environmental air pollution, such as vehicle exhaust fumes and industrial emissions can trigger adaptive immunity, a process in which the body reacts to a specific disease-causing entity, but in cases where this adaptive response "misfires", it can prompt systemic inflammation, tissue damage, and ultimately autoimmune disease.The number of people suffering from these conditions, which also include connective tissue...
SCIENCE
UPI News

Houseplants may remove common air pollutant

Want to breathe better air indoors? Go green. Houseplants can make your home or office air cleaner, according to British researchers. In lab tests, they found that three common houseplants -- peace lily (Spathiphyllum wallisii), corn plant (Dracaena fragrans), and ZZ plant or fern arum (Zamioculcas zamiifolia) -- could reduce levels of a common air pollutant called nitrogen dioxide (NO2) by as much as 20%.
GARDENING
UPI News

Exercise may protect brain functioning, study shows

Just a bit of exercise can help keep your brain in shape as you age, according to the latest study that shows how physical activity can benefit older minds. "This finding isn't saying, 'If you're older, you need to go out there and start running marathons,'" said lead author Marissa Gogniat, a recent doctoral graduate in psychology from the University of Georgia.
FITNESS
UPI News

Wildfires in the U.S. are larger, more frequent and more widespread

U.S. wildfires have become larger, more frequent and more widespread in the past two decades, and the situation will become even worse in the future, a new study warns. "Projected changes in climate, fuel and ignitions suggest that we'll see more and larger fires in the future," said lead author Virginia Iglesias, a research scientist at Earth Lab, at the University of Colorado Boulder. "Our analyses show that those changes are already happening."
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
315K+
Followers
52K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy