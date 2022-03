We are in the midst of a pediatric mental health crisis — and parents need to take action. Over the past couple of years, the pandemic has not only killed hundreds of thousands; it has also shut us inside, cut off social contacts, taken parents out of work and children out of school. The consequences have been tremendous. And one of those consequences is that we are seeing alarming amounts of anxiety and depression in our children and teens.

KIDS ・ 10 DAYS AGO