Video shows LAPD tackle man carrying infant son during pursuit; baby’s skull fractured

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday released video of officers tackling a pursuit suspect who was holding his infant son during the foot chase.

Officials with the LAPD have maintained that none of the pursuing officers were aware the suspect was holding a baby when he bolted from his vehicle and took off running. The child sustained a skull fracture at some point, KTLA and KCAL reported.

The department released both bodycam and dashcam video of the Feb. 11 incident, which began when officers attempted to stop a Jeep Wrangler being driven erratically, KCAL reported.

The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Josue Huerta, reportedly sped away from the officers, slammed into a flatbed truck and then sped off, prompting an 11-minute car chase followed by the foot chase, according to KTLA.

The bodycam video shows an infant in Huerta’s arms after he was taken to the ground, and the baby can be heard crying, KCAL reported.

“Unbeknownst to any officer, the suspect was holding a 10-month-old infant,” LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell said in the nearly nine-minute critical incident video released Sunday and obtained by KTLA.

“Officers were immediately able to pick up the infant and secure him,” Spell added, confirming that the baby boy was treated for a small skull fracture.

The child also tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl and was later released into the custody of his mother, KCAL reported.

“The cause of the child’s injury has not been determined. However, the incident is being investigated as a categorical use of force incident because the force used cannot be ruled out as the cause of the injury,” Spell said.

According to KCAL, officers recovered narcotics, three unloaded gun magazines and cash from Huerta’s Jeep. He was later charged by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office with one count each of child abuse, evading and possession of narcotics for sale, all felonies. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run, the TV station reported.

Warning: Some viewers may find the police video disturbing.

Watch the LAPD video, with the takedown occurring at about the 6:30 mark.

