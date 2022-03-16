ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Video shows LAPD tackle man carrying infant son during pursuit; baby’s skull fractured

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02kdzs_0egSWPX000

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday released video of officers tackling a pursuit suspect who was holding his infant son during the foot chase.

Officials with the LAPD have maintained that none of the pursuing officers were aware the suspect was holding a baby when he bolted from his vehicle and took off running. The child sustained a skull fracture at some point, KTLA and KCAL reported.

The department released both bodycam and dashcam video of the Feb. 11 incident, which began when officers attempted to stop a Jeep Wrangler being driven erratically, KCAL reported.

The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Josue Huerta, reportedly sped away from the officers, slammed into a flatbed truck and then sped off, prompting an 11-minute car chase followed by the foot chase, according to KTLA.

The bodycam video shows an infant in Huerta’s arms after he was taken to the ground, and the baby can be heard crying, KCAL reported.

“Unbeknownst to any officer, the suspect was holding a 10-month-old infant,” LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell said in the nearly nine-minute critical incident video released Sunday and obtained by KTLA.

“Officers were immediately able to pick up the infant and secure him,” Spell added, confirming that the baby boy was treated for a small skull fracture.

The child also tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl and was later released into the custody of his mother, KCAL reported.

“The cause of the child’s injury has not been determined. However, the incident is being investigated as a categorical use of force incident because the force used cannot be ruled out as the cause of the injury,” Spell said.

According to KCAL, officers recovered narcotics, three unloaded gun magazines and cash from Huerta’s Jeep. He was later charged by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office with one count each of child abuse, evading and possession of narcotics for sale, all felonies. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run, the TV station reported.

Warning: Some viewers may find the police video disturbing.

Watch the LAPD video, with the takedown occurring at about the 6:30 mark.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Deputies: Mother shot heroin while giving birth, killing baby

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama woman is facing charges because sheriff’s deputies said she used drugs while pregnant and while in labor, killing her infant child. Deputies said Amanda Malpas admitted to using both heroin and methamphetamines throughout her pregnancy, and even during labor. “She admitted that when she felt the labor pains and felt the child breaching she did self-administer a large dose of heroin,” Sgt. Mark Bailey, with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, told WALA. Deputies said paramedics who first arrived on the scene said they found a needle still in Malpas’ arm.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WHIO Dayton

‘This is truly an atrocity’: Police say fight over bowling ball turned deadly

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they have a suspect in the shooting death of a woman that took place at an entertainment venue Thursday night. In a news release, Atlanta police said they responded to the Metro Fun Center on Thursday night at 10:50 p.m., where a woman had been shot multiple times and killed. Police said the shooting had begun with an argument over a bowling ball and had then escalated.
ATLANTA, GA
WHIO Dayton

Mother, neighbors break down door to rescue kidnapped child

TIGARD, Ore. — A 56-year-old Oregon man is in jail and facing kidnapping charges after police said he abducted a child playing outside. In a Facebook post, Tigard police said the 7-year-old child was playing outside Wednesday evening when a man grabbed the child and took him to his own apartment, where he locked the door. Police said the mother saw the abduction and immediately ran after the suspect and her son.
TIGARD, OR
WHIO Dayton

Police: Texas man took hostage to job interview

EL PASO, Texas — A Texas man was arrested after police said he kidnapped a woman and forced her to accompany him to a job interview at the Otero County jail. In a news release, police said they arrested Matthew Contreras, 25, after investigators said he physically attacked the victim and then forced her to go to the interview at gunpoint. The victim was eventually able to attract the attention of an officer in the parking lot and get help.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Arkansas deputy convicted in teen's death, gets year in jail

CABOT, Ark. — (AP) — A former Arkansas deputy was convicted Friday of negligent homicide and sentenced to a year in jail for fatally shooting an unarmed white teenager whose death last year drew the attention of national civil rights leaders. Jurors acquitted Michael Davis of the more...
CABOT, AR
WHIO Dayton

Arkansas deputy guilty of negligent homicide in teen's death

CABOT, Ark. — (AP) — A former Arkansas deputy was found guilty Friday of negligent homicide but acquitted of the more serious offense of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a white teenager whose death had drawn the attention of national civil rights leaders and activists. Jurors found...
CABOT, AR
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
63K+
Followers
92K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy