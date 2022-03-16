ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

2 killed, several hurt in Indonesia’s Papua province protest

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0egST8ov00

Two people died and several others were wounded at a demonstration in Indonesia’s Papua province Tuesday, police said.

Protests erupted as some community groups rejected the government’s plan to form a new autonomous region in the mineral-rich but impoverished provinces of Papua and West Papua.

Other groups support the plans for new autonomous regions in Papua, which was incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 after a U.N.-sponsored ballot that was widely seen as a sham.

A peaceful demonstration was carried out for three hours in Yahukimo district Tuesday afternoon. But friction between the people, coupled with a provocation, broke the peace as buildings were set ablaze around the demonstration area. Some participants began clashing with local police officers.

“There were victims both from the police officers and the community who were affected by police actions which resulted in death,” Ahmad Musthofa Kamal, spokesperson of Papua Police, said in a written statement Tuesday.

Two people died of gunshots by police officers and several people were also wounded, including a police officer.

In an interview on Wednesday, Kamal said that the situation has been brought under control. He said police are planning to add more personnel to the demonstration site, partly to ensure the police there follow procedural standards.

Conflicts between Indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common in the Papua region, a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia.

In recent years, some Papua students, including some who study in other provinces, have become vocal in calling for self-determination for their region.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Separatists in Indonesia's Papua Kill 8 Workers at Telecom Tower

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Separatists in Indonesia's easternmost region of Papua have killed eight technicians who were working on fixing a telecommunications tower in a mountainous area, security officials and a spokesman for a rebel group said. The attack is one of the most deadly in recent years in Papua, a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Over 100 Rohingya Refugees Arrive by Sea in Indonesia's Aceh Province

BIREUEN, Indonesia (Reuters) - Over 100 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar arrived by boat on the shores of Indonesia's Aceh province in the early hours of Sunday, an NGO group at the scene said. Authorities were unsure for how long the 114 refugees, including 35 children, had been at sea, but...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Provinces#West Papua#Protest#New Guinea#Papua Police#Indigenous Papuans#Indonesian#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

UAE ship sinks off Iran coast with 30 crew aboard

A United Arab Emirates ship has sunk off the coast of Iran with 30 crew members aboard, authorities have said.The cargo ship Al Salmy 6 capsized during rough and stormy weather in the Gulf, according to Captain Nizar Qaddoura, operations manager of the Salem Al Makrani Cargo company.Captain Qaddoura said rescuers saved 16 crew members and another 11 made it onto a life raft, while one person was saved by a nearby tanker. Two crew members were still in the water, he added.The crew consisted of nationals from Sudan, India, Pakistan, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia, Captain Qaddoura said. The...
ACCIDENTS
Science Focus

How small changes to prison food drastically cut inmate violence

Scientific progress is characterised by the transition from the supernatural to the natural, and the mystical to the comparatively mundane. Before the modern era of psychology and neuroscience, mental illness was understood to be evidence of the supernatural: demonic possession, unhappy deities or vengeful curses. Unusual behaviour would be addressed through prayer, penance and exorcism.
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Nigerian volunteer: 'Fighting in Ukraine is better than living here'

When Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last month, 27-year-old Nigerian Ottah Abraham was outraged. He picked up his phone and tweeted: "I want to join the team." He was some 8,700km (5,400 miles) away from the front line, in a small apartment in Nigeria's main city, Lagos. The philosophy...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

577K+
Followers
142K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy