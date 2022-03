Coffee embarks on a long journey before it finds its way into your mug for that morning boost. You probably hardly wonder about how the beans are sourced or the labor that's involved in getting them from the plant into your kitchen. The history of coffee is as complex as the flavor of the bean itself. But, if you did think about it and happen to do some research, you'd find that the coffee industry has a dark past, with roots in enslavement and colonization (via Perfect Daily Grind).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO