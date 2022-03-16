ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Twitter reacts to Bears signing OL Lucas Patrick

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NzpTN_0egSOAFf00

The Chicago Bears finally signed an offensive lineman, although it wasn’t a big name that many fans were probably hoping for. The Bears are expected to sign Lucas Patrick, which addresses some interior offensive line concerns.

Patrick’s deal is for two years worth up to $8 million with $4 million guaranteed in his first season. It was general manager Ryan Poles’ first offensive move since the start of the free agency period.

There’s an obvious connection between Patrick and new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy during their time in Green Bay, which is encouraging considering Patrick knows Getsy’s scheme.

The first word that jumps out about Patrick is versatility, as he has experience playing both guard and center. Right now, it’s a matter of where Poles sees Patrick fitting on this offensive line.

As you can imagine, NFL fans had plenty to say about Patrick’s pending signing. There was excitement from Bears fans about how being a “brawler” and some skepticism. But the fact that a lot of Packers fans were sad to see him go — and raved about him — was certainly encouraging.

Comments / 5

Related
The Spun

Derek Carr Has 2-Word Message After Davante Adams Trade

No one ever said the NFL offseason was boring. For those who wanted a little extra NFL news, Thursday night delivered in a big way. The Green Bay Packers made the shocking decision to trade star wide receiver Davante Adams. The two sides have been going back and forth on contract talks dating back to last offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Only 1 team interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

The San Francisco 49ers have been open about the fact that they are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but the market appears to be developing slowly. That may be because it only consists of one team at the moment. Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote a piece this week examining...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson drops truth bomb on Seahawks’ trade to Broncos

While the Seattle Seahawks seemed to suggest that Russell Wilson initiated his trade to the Denver Broncos, the veteran QB clarified that was not the case at all. Wilson did emphasize that it was a “mutual decision,” but saying he pushed for the trade is misleading. This came after the Seahawks released statements noting that Wilson “wanted this change” as he expressed his “desire in doing something different.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns RB throws shade at Baker Mayfield on Twitter

Baker Mayfield shared an introspective post on Twitter Tuesday amid an uncertain future with the Cleveland Browns. One of his former teammates seemed to take enjoyment in seeing Mayfield squirm. About 17 minutes after Mayfield shared his note, former Browns running back Duke Johnson shared a post of his own....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Ol#Poles#Packers
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Lose Out On Another Top Free Agent Target

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys thought they had pass rusher Randy Gregory coming back into the fold under a new deal. However, Gregory and his agent decided to accept a deal from the Denver Broncos instead. After watching their star pass rusher leave, fans weren’t exactly thrilled with Cowboys ownership.
NFL
The Spun

1 Team Keeps Getting Mentioned For Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield may be on his way out of Cleveland, no matter what happens with Deshaun Watson. Even if the Browns don’t get Watson in a trade, they may have burned too many bridges with Mayfield over the last four years. One team that keeps getting mentioned a lot...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Matt Ryan could reportedly draw trade interest from 2 teams

The Atlanta Falcons have entered the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, and there appears to be mutual interest between them and the star quarterback. Should a deal come together, the Falcons would then have to figure out what to do with Matt Ryan. There may be a couple of QB-needy teams monitoring the situation.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Contacted The Seahawks: NFL World Reacts

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL since 2016. Since taking a knee, pregame, in protest of systemic, racial and ethnic inequality; opportunities for Kaepernick to return to the league that he once helped a carry a team to a Super Bowl in, have been few and far between.
NFL
The Spun

Pat McAfee Thinks Deshaun Watson Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Countless people around the NFL are waiting to see where Deshaun Watson will be traded to this offseason. On Wednesday morning, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Watson sweepstakes. Watson has been heavily linked to the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He’s scheduled to meet with the Falcons today....
NFL
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To The Trade Rumors

Amid a flurry of trade rumors last on Tuesday night, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the city of Cleveland. In his love letter to the city that welcomed him as the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield referenced his wife, Emily Wilkinson. “Cleveland...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Von Miller leaves Super Bowl champs for surprising team

Von Miller appears to have pulled a Shyamalan twist on all of us. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the eight-time Pro Bowler has decided to sign with the Buffalo Bills. He will be getting a six-year, $120 million contract from Buffalo. Rapoport adds that the Bills...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Signing Free Agent Cornerback

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing their little spending spree after signing a couple of offensive linemen and a quarterback. Per Jordan Schultz, Pittsburgh looks set to add a cornerback. The Steelers are going to sign former Bills cornerback Levi Wallace to a two-year deal worth $8M. Wallace was seen as...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy