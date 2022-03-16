Twitter reacts to Bears signing OL Lucas Patrick

The Chicago Bears finally signed an offensive lineman, although it wasn’t a big name that many fans were probably hoping for. The Bears are expected to sign Lucas Patrick, which addresses some interior offensive line concerns.

Patrick’s deal is for two years worth up to $8 million with $4 million guaranteed in his first season. It was general manager Ryan Poles’ first offensive move since the start of the free agency period.

There’s an obvious connection between Patrick and new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy during their time in Green Bay, which is encouraging considering Patrick knows Getsy’s scheme.

The first word that jumps out about Patrick is versatility, as he has experience playing both guard and center. Right now, it’s a matter of where Poles sees Patrick fitting on this offensive line.

As you can imagine, NFL fans had plenty to say about Patrick’s pending signing. There was excitement from Bears fans about how being a “brawler” and some skepticism. But the fact that a lot of Packers fans were sad to see him go — and raved about him — was certainly encouraging.