9 former prospects facing make-or-break year

MLB
 2 days ago

Not every top prospect can be Fernando Tatis Jr. or Wander Franco. Many young players take time to find their footing in the Majors. That said, there comes a point when every young player needs to start turning promise into production. For the nine former prospects below, 2022 is that time....

www.mlb.com

ClutchPoints

Dave Roberts delivers strong statement on Trevor Bauer’s future with Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers easily have one of the best rosters in all of baseball. They were hoping they could also get former All-Star pitcher Trevor Bauer back this season, strengthening their rotation. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts appeared on The Rich Eisen Show Thursday, and left a strong remark regarding the potential future of Bauer with the organization.
MLB
MLB

By the numbers: Andrew McCutchen’s impact on the Brewers lineup

The Brewers made their first big splash of the 2022 season, officially inking outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal Wednesday. A five-time All-Star and the 2012 MVP, McCutchen adds more than just a big name to the Crew’s lineup. At age 35, the outfielder still excels in a variety of areas, especially hitting left-handed pitching.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
The Spun

Athletics, Blue Jays Reportedly Agree To Major Trade

For the second time this week, the Oakland Athletics have traded away a former All-Star. On Wednesday, the Athletics agreed to a trade with the Blue Jays centered around third baseman Matt Chapman. He’ll be taking his talents to Toronto. Chapman, a three-time Gold Glover winner, spent the first...
MLB
MLB

Buxton: 'Nothing's holding me back now'

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Manager Rocco Baldelli's early-spring appraisal of Byron Buxton was that the Twins' center fielder "seems very free to just go out there and play." "Knowing him and watching him, the fact he can just show up to the ballfield and play now, it means everything," Baldelli added Wednesday.
MLB
MLB

Fulmer embracing role in Tigers' bullpen in last year of contract

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The second pitch of Michael Fulmer’s live batting practice session against hitters Wednesday morning sent Willi Castro swinging so hard that he fell over as he missed, leaving both of them laughing as Tigers teammates reacted. It was an offspeed pitch as Castro went hunting for...
MLB

McCormick locked in CF battle: 'I want that starting role'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Reaching the Major Leagues at 26 years old, taking over as the starting center fielder for the Astros and playing in the World Series made for an unforgettable rookie season for ﻿Chas McCormick﻿. It also left him wanting even more. In a whirlwind...
MLB
MLB

Here are the Top 10 catching prospects

MLB Pipeline will reveal its 2022 Top 100 Prospects list on Thursday, with a one-hour show on MLB Network and MLB.com on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET. Leading up to the release of the Top 100, we'll examine baseball's top 10 prospects at each position. Baseball boasts its strongest group...
MLB
MLB

Cards prospect Jordan Walker talks hitting, '22 goals

JUPITER, Fla. -- Jordan Walker is coming off one of the best debut seasons by a player from the 2020 Draft class. The Cardinals slugger hit .317/.388/.548 with 14 homers over 82 games between Low-A Palm Beach and High-A Peoria in 2021. His 151 wRC+ was second-best among players 19 or younger, just beating out fellow Top 100 prospects Nick Yorke (149), Francisco Álvarez (148) and Tyler Soderstrom (145).
MLB
MLB

Here's what to know about new A's prospect J.T. Ginn

MESA, Ariz. -- J.T. Ginn is new to the A’s organization, but his talent has long been on the club’s radar. Ginn, who was acquired alongside fellow right-handed pitcher Adam Oller from the Mets in exchange for Chris Bassitt on March 12, first caught the eye of A’s scouts in 2020. Back then, the righty from Mississippi State had established himself as one of the premier pitchers in the SEC. He posted a 3.13 ERA in 17 starts with 105 strikeouts across 86 1/3 innings as a freshman and capped that season with six scoreless innings against Louisville in the College World Series.
MLB
MLB

Mariners active in starting pitching market ... if price is right

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Though they might not outright say it, it’s clear that the Mariners would like to add another impact starting pitcher, and preferably soon. Yet unless asking prices come down on some of their top trade targets, it’s possible that they fill the role in-house. Matt Brash, the club’s No. 9 prospect, is probably the leading candidate among that group, but Levi Stoudt (No. 8) has also impressed this spring and will be in the mix. Justus Sheffield might be the most logical contender from an experience standpoint, but the club would like to see the left-hander regain a feel for his offspeed pitches and better overall command. Nick Margevicius is also back from surgery to repair symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome.
MLB
MLB

Nats' position battles to heat up as games begin

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- When the Nationals open Spring Training action at 6:05 p.m. ET Friday against the Marlins at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, it will be their first opportunity to evaluate potential looks for the 2022 season in live game action. There are questions to be answered across several areas of the roster, some sparked by offseason acquisitions and others from injury-related vacancies.
MLB
#Mlb Pipeline#Angels Adell#Halos#Draft
MLB

Newest Yankee an 'OG Bleacher Creature'

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has had a whirlwind few days. Last week, he was with the Rangers, a team for which he played his entire professional baseball career to that point. Then, he was traded to the Twins over the weekend. And a day later, he was dealt to the Yankees. But...
MLB
MLB

Trout, Harper, Betts, deGrom ... Re-ranking 2012's top prospects

The 2012 season was the first time MLB.com put out a Top 100 Prospects list, expanding from the Top 50 that had been the norm for the previous several years. The list was generated via polling of scouts and front-office executives, with a player receiving a first-place vote getting 100 points, second place getting 99, etc. The rankings were determined by the composite score for each player. That led to the following top 20:
MLB
MLB

Veteran Miller gives Rangers options with two-year deal

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- The Rangers once again added to their depth across the diamond, agreeing to a two-year Major League deal with infielder Brad Miller, the club announced on Thursday. Miller -- who was a 39th-round pick by the Rangers in the 2008 MLB Draft before opting to play for...
MLB
MLB

Alcantara, López go 1-2 in Grapefruit League

JUPITER, Fla. -- Even with right-hander Sixto Sánchez’s health uncertain, the Marlins should sport one of the National League’s most talented starting rotations in 2022. And they are lining it up to be raring to go once the season begins. Presumptive Opening Day starter Sandy Alcantara will...
MLB
MLB

Cards awaiting second opinion on Flaherty's shoulder

JUPITER, Fla. -- The Cardinals and Jack Flaherty are seeking a second opinion on the hard-throwing right-hander’s ailing shoulder, meaning there is still no answer as to his availability for an organization that has visions of being a World Series contender. Flaherty, the Cardinals' Opening Day starter in 2020...
MLB
MLB

MLB Draft and MLB Draft Combine details announced

Major League Baseball on Thursday officially announced details for the 2022 MLB Draft and Draft Combine. For a second consecutive year, the MLB Draft will be featured during All-Star Week, taking place in Los Angeles from July 17-19, while the Draft Combine will be held at Petco Park in San Diego from June 14th-20th. MLB Network will once again provide extensive coverage of the MLB Draft and Draft Combine.
MLB
MLB

'I want to be here until I'm done': TA talks future with White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- When the offseason tunes up, Tim Anderson usually tunes out. The All-Star White Sox shortstop puts in plenty of work to continue improving his game and get ready for the upcoming season, but otherwise those months are all about his wife, two daughters and family. He doesn’t concern himself with the Hot Stove rumor mill or the churned-out deals.
MLB
MLB

NEW: 2022 Top 100 Prospects list unveiled

At long last, we are ready to unveil MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects list. And with a full Minor League season in 2021, there are sure to be plenty of changes in this year’s list compared to a year ago. With graduations, performances and an influx of new...
MLB

