9 former prospects facing make-or-break year

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Though they might not outright say it, it’s clear that the Mariners would like to add another impact starting pitcher, and preferably soon. Yet unless asking prices come down on some of their top trade targets, it’s possible that they fill the role in-house. Matt Brash, the club’s No. 9 prospect, is probably the leading candidate among that group, but Levi Stoudt (No. 8) has also impressed this spring and will be in the mix. Justus Sheffield might be the most logical contender from an experience standpoint, but the club would like to see the left-hander regain a feel for his offspeed pitches and better overall command. Nick Margevicius is also back from surgery to repair symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO