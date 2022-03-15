ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears agree to terms with Packers OL Lucas Patrick

By Brendan Sugrue
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gyoDh_0egSNWSc00

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles finally answered the pleas of thousands of fans by reportedly agreeing to terms with a free agent offensive lineman. It just might not be a name fans were envisioning.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears have agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the deal is for two years worth up to $8 million with $4 million guaranteed. The reported deal marks the first offensive acquisition since the legal negotiating window opened on Monday.

Patrick was signed by the Packers in 2016 as an undrafted free agent and spent his first season on the practice squad. After starting just six games in his first three seasons beginning in 2017, Patrick has been the Packers starter at right guard since the start of the 2020 season. Though he’s primarily a guard, Patrick also has experience at center and has played three positions on the offensive line.

Patrick, of course, blocked for reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers since coming into the league, who had high praise for his lineman last season.

“I’m really proud of Lucas,” Rodgers said last October. “We sat down a couple Thursdays ago, had a real heart to heart. I love the kid. I have a lot of trust in him, a lot of respect for the way he goes about his business. He’s a pro’s pro. Battled through getting rolled up on. Not much else you can say. I thought he handled things really well.”

The veteran lineman out of Duke started 13 games in 2021 at guard, allowing just one sack on the season in the Packers 13-4 season. He rejoins his former coach Luke Getsy and projects to be a starter on the offensive line, likely replacing James Daniels, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in the day.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson drops truth bomb on Seahawks’ trade to Broncos

While the Seattle Seahawks seemed to suggest that Russell Wilson initiated his trade to the Denver Broncos, the veteran QB clarified that was not the case at all. Wilson did emphasize that it was a “mutual decision,” but saying he pushed for the trade is misleading. This came after the Seahawks released statements noting that Wilson “wanted this change” as he expressed his “desire in doing something different.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Aaron Rodgers
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Chicago Bears snag former Green Bay Packers free agent wide receiver

As NFL free agency rolls on, the Chicago Bears have continued to stay patient and allow the signings come to them. Other teams have spent big money and made huge moves, but general manager Ryan Poles has stuck to his plan. Poles refuses to overpay for anybody in his first year with the Bears, thus the team had only signed three outside free agents until Friday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Lose Out On Another Top Free Agent Target

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys thought they had pass rusher Randy Gregory coming back into the fold under a new deal. However, Gregory and his agent decided to accept a deal from the Denver Broncos instead. After watching their star pass rusher leave, fans weren’t exactly thrilled with Cowboys ownership.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Nfl Network#American Football#Packers Ol#Espn#G C
Larry Brown Sports

Matt Ryan could reportedly draw trade interest from 2 teams

The Atlanta Falcons have entered the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, and there appears to be mutual interest between them and the star quarterback. Should a deal come together, the Falcons would then have to figure out what to do with Matt Ryan. There may be a couple of QB-needy teams monitoring the situation.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield’s preferred destination amid trade rumors

The Cleveland Browns are serious in their pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, making it clear that Baker Mayfield no longer has a future with the franchise. Mayfield himself fueled the speculations that he’s getting traded this offseason after he posted what seemed to be a farewell message to the Browns and the city of Cleveland on Tuesday.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Reach Verdict on Harrison Smith’s Future

Longtime Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith isn’t departing the franchise via trade, as some speculated amid the franchise’s cap-clearing options. Smith restructured his deal on Thursday, saving the Vikings $6 million in 2022 cap space. His roster bonus was converted to a signing bonus. When new head coach...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Pat McAfee Thinks Deshaun Watson Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Countless people around the NFL are waiting to see where Deshaun Watson will be traded to this offseason. On Wednesday morning, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Watson sweepstakes. Watson has been heavily linked to the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He’s scheduled to meet with the Falcons today....
NFL
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To The Trade Rumors

Amid a flurry of trade rumors last on Tuesday night, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the city of Cleveland. In his love letter to the city that welcomed him as the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield referenced his wife, Emily Wilkinson. “Cleveland...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reveals His 1 Reason For Preferring Broncos

Earlier this offseason, the Denver Broncos shocked the football world when they traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson. On Wednesday afternoon, the Broncos officially introduced Wilson as their new franchise quarterback. The longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback spoke with the media about the move. During the media appearance, the Super Bowl-winning...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy