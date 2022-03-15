Bears agree to terms with Packers OL Lucas Patrick

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles finally answered the pleas of thousands of fans by reportedly agreeing to terms with a free agent offensive lineman. It just might not be a name fans were envisioning.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears have agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the deal is for two years worth up to $8 million with $4 million guaranteed. The reported deal marks the first offensive acquisition since the legal negotiating window opened on Monday.

Patrick was signed by the Packers in 2016 as an undrafted free agent and spent his first season on the practice squad. After starting just six games in his first three seasons beginning in 2017, Patrick has been the Packers starter at right guard since the start of the 2020 season. Though he’s primarily a guard, Patrick also has experience at center and has played three positions on the offensive line.

Patrick, of course, blocked for reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers since coming into the league, who had high praise for his lineman last season.

“I’m really proud of Lucas,” Rodgers said last October. “We sat down a couple Thursdays ago, had a real heart to heart. I love the kid. I have a lot of trust in him, a lot of respect for the way he goes about his business. He’s a pro’s pro. Battled through getting rolled up on. Not much else you can say. I thought he handled things really well.”

The veteran lineman out of Duke started 13 games in 2021 at guard, allowing just one sack on the season in the Packers 13-4 season. He rejoins his former coach Luke Getsy and projects to be a starter on the offensive line, likely replacing James Daniels, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in the day.