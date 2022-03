Do you know what's amazing? How much you can do with just your Apple Watch. This little wearable device has so many features and hidden tricks you're probably not using all of them—and you totally should. Your Apple Watch isn't much more than just another cool device that helps you read notifications or measure your heartbeat. From mindfulness apps to different ways to unlock your Apple devices, there's a lot your Apple Watch can do that you probably didn't know about.

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 DAYS AGO