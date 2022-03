SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The stage is set for a teacher strike after two unions representing members of the Sacramento City Unified School District voted Thursday night to authorize it. The Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) and SEIU Local 1021 represent a combined 5,000 certified and classified staff members within the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD). With the vote, there is still no guarantee that a strike will happen, but the unions would now be able to call a strike in negotiations with SCUSD if deemed necessary. “SCTA members have in fact authorized a strike if the district continues to bargain in...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO