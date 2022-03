The latest private school voucher bill offers more of the same; nothing that would improve Oklahoma education and only harms public schools. Senate Bill 1647 from Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, would take public dollars from the education funding formula and send to private schools for families of four earning up to $154,000. It would be overseen by the state treasurer.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 12 DAYS AGO