Hockey

GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Red Wings 5

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, AB - It wasn't the prettiest of victories, but it's two more important points secured for the Edmonton Oilers after defeating the Detroit Red Wings 7-5 on Tuesday night in a roller-coaster contest at Rogers Place that had plenty of ups and downs. The Oilers took off early...

www.nhl.com

