The Nike Dunk High Appears In Salmon For Women

The Air Max 90 has undergone some modifications both subtle and egregious to appeal to the current generation, but sometimes all it takes is just a minor touch to pique our interest. Debuting on Nike’s “Home And Away” Pack of Air Max 90s, the miniature Jewel Swoosh logo returns to the silhouette in a clean “Bred” colorway. While we’ve seen it appear on the tail of the Air Max 95 and even the Air Max 1, it’s a rather new feature on the Air Max 90 as it only recently debuted just two years ago.

APPAREL ・ 15 DAYS AGO