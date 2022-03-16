ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Nike Dunk High Appears In Salmon For Women

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nike Dunk seems to appearing in massive waves, but somehow this deluge isn’t enough to quench the thirsts of Dunk fans worldwide. If the modified versions like the Dunk Low Disrupt or Dunk Low Scrap...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Dark Teal And Salmon Cover This Air Jordan 1 Mid

While not made part of its Spring 2022 retro collection, Jordan Brand has unveiled handfuls of Air Jordan 1 Mid pairs over the last 52 days that suggest the model will be a big focus of the brand’s mid-year plans. Recently, the silhouette appeared in a summer-ready dark teal and salmon-like color combination.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The CLOT x Nike Flux Dunk Is Set For March 18th Release

Whether adding see-through toe boxes to the Nike Air Max 1 or satin-like material to the Air Jordan 1 Mid, collaborations by CLOT and NIKE, Inc. have always strived for innovation. With the latest joint-effort, the NIKE FLUX DUNK, Edison Chen and company continue the trend. Partly inspired by the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike SB’s “Fruity Pack” Includes The Dunk Low “Green Apple”

Preceded by a “Blue Raspberry” offering, the Nike SB Dunk Low “Green Apple” is the latest style to surface from an upcoming “Fruity Pack” from the skate-obsessed arm of the Swoosh conglomerate. Akin to its predecessor, the latest pair indulges in varying shades of...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Shoe#Salmon#The Nike Dunk
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka Returns With Swoosh Flowers

The Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka hasn’t gotten the widespread attention of Bruce Kilgore’s original design, but it further proves that the made-for-basketball silhouette isn’t afraid to adapt to the times. Recently, the women’s-exclusive proposition emerged in a predominantly “Sail” colorway, complete with an all-over flower pattern...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Complex

Seeing Green: Tinker Hatfield Remakes the Air Max 1 for Oregon’s Ducks

Tinker Hatfield’s latest Nike sneaker is so elusive that the designer himself doesn’t even have a pair. Nor has he seen the final thing, a retro Air Max 1 blasted with shades of radiant grass and forest green, in person. In this era of Zoom design sessions and products made remotely, he’s not been able to keep close track of the shoes.
OREGON STATE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk High “I Got Next” Brings The Shoe Back To The Court

Storytelling for Nike takes many a different form: colorway, graphic, material, the list goes on. But more recently, the brand has incorporated far more text, previously celebrating their customer service with the Air Force 1 High Sculpt “We’ll Take It From Here.” This execution continues though now atop a Dunk High, whose heel spells out “I GOT NEXT.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Jewel Swooshes Return To This Nike Air Max 90 “Bred”

The Air Max 90 has undergone some modifications both subtle and egregious to appeal to the current generation, but sometimes all it takes is just a minor touch to pique our interest. Debuting on Nike’s “Home And Away” Pack of Air Max 90s, the miniature Jewel Swoosh logo returns to the silhouette in a clean “Bred” colorway. While we’ve seen it appear on the tail of the Air Max 95 and even the Air Max 1, it’s a rather new feature on the Air Max 90 as it only recently debuted just two years ago.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Gets Wild With Leopard Prints

While no longer the newest partly-recycled proposition from the Swoosh, the Nike VaporMax Flyknit 2021 continues to win over countless consumers for its comfort and eco-consciousness. Recently, the lifestyle-focused silhouette appeared in a classic mix of “Black” and crimson tones, complete with leopard print detailing around the heel. The shoes...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Jordan MA2 Matches An Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid

Jordan Brand has a tough time introducing brand new offerings; few, if any, have come close to the success of the main line-up. And though the Jordan MA2 may eventually be pushed to the wayside as well, the runner refuses to go out lying down as it returns this year in a familiar colorway.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max BW Returns With A “Sport Red” Twist

After an appearance in original “Persian Violet” in mid-2021, the Nike Air Max BW ended the year in handfuls of city-specific colorways. While none of them stole the spotlight from other anniversary-celebrating propositions from the brand, Tinker Hatfield’s 31-year-old design seems poised to leave a longer-lasting impression throughout 2022, as it’s recently appeared in a compelling “White/Sport Red/Black” ensemble.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Reveals Air Max 1 Releases For Air Max Day 2022

With Air Max Day 2022 falling on Saturday, March 26th, sneakerheads around the globe have been preparing their freshest Air Max kicks for their current rotation while taking to social media to show off the depth of their collections. Well, it looks like those collections are getting a bit deeper because Nike just confirmed three major Air Max 1 releases for Air Max Day 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Nike Couples Grey And Orange Tones On The Latest Air Max Plus

The Nike Air Max Plus hasn’t dethroned other designs with visible Air units (at least in the U.S.) since debuting in 1998, but the silhouette continues to be a fresh option for casual and savvy consumers alike. Recently, Sean McDowell’s creation appeared in a predominantly greyscale ensemble. The palm...
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Force 1 Gives The Illusion That Its Swoosh Is Made Of Carbon Fiber

During the Fall of last year, Nike experimented quite a bit with the Air Force 1, likely testing a few ideas in anticipation for the silhouette’s 40th anniversary. And in October, specifically, the brand carved into the Swoosh, completely altering one of the shoe’s core elements; here, said design returns once again, albeit with a few tweaks to the overall construction.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low Appears With Graffiti-Inspired Details

Over the last 37 years, the Nike Dunk Low has gone from basketball staple to streetwear icon. Recently, a pair covered in graffiti-reminiscent details emerged, suggesting the Swoosh is nodding to the design’s importance as the latter. Canvas-like panels appear all across the latest take on Peter Moore’s beloved...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Talks Designing Her First Shoe Collection with JustFab & How Husband Steph Curry Helped in the Process

Click here to read the full article. Ayesha Curry and JustFab are back at it again. After curating a collection last year, Curry has embarked into the design world, launching her own collaboration filled with footwear and apparel. Available now, the Ayesha x JustFab spring collection is inspired by the ’70s, with items titled after Black feminist contemporaries. Memorable names include Maya, for poet Maya Angelou, Nina for singer Nina Simone and Toni for author Toni Morrison. “To honor these women in history who have have paved the way and done tremendous things, I think was the smallest thing that I could...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

To Honor Virgil Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon Creates Air Jordans Inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1

Click here to read the full article. In the months since his untimely passing, several fashion industry peers of Virgil Abloh have found ways to honor the late designer. Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone is the latest to do so in the form of custom sneakers with a charitable component. To pay homage to Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon created the Legacy Air Jordan 1s, delivered with a look inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh, which featured the luxury label’s iconic Damier and Monogram prints. The shoes feature repurposed, authentic Louis Vuitton bags, and each panel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Spring-Friendly Tones Animate This Greyscale Kid’s Nike Air Max 90

Although removed from its milestone 30th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to play an important role in the brand’s lineup of products. Ahead of spring, a kid’s-exclusive pair has emerged in evergreen tree graphics on the top of the tongue. An official color palette hasn’t been...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy