Jordan Brand is staying close to the tale of the “Banned” sneaker with this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Rebellionaire”. Designed to re-tell the infamous story of the NBA prohibiting Michael Jordan from wearing black/red shoes, this upcoming release sees the upper covered in writing that lays out Jordan’s intent to defy the rules and absorb the monetary fines imposed by the league. That decision proved to be shrewd and fruitful as it helped lay the foundation of Jordan Brand long before it officially became an entity in 1998, a business move that would help form the overall Jordan portfolio that is worth more than one billion.

