Crowder: “Teddy Bridgewater will put the pressure on Tua”

We’re months away from training camp but nobody would be surprised if there is another QB controversy in Miami next season following the news that the Dolphins are signing Teddy Bridgewater to be the backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

“Can you say definitively that Tua Tagovailoa is a better NFL quarterback than Teddy Bridgewater?’

This question was posed on the Hochman and Crowder show Tuesday. Crowders answer? “Right now, on March 15th, I can’t say that.”

