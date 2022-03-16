ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowder: “Teddy Bridgewater will put the pressure on Tua”

By Hochman And Crowder, Alejandro Solana
We’re months away from training camp but nobody would be surprised if there is another QB controversy in Miami next season following the news that the Dolphins are signing Teddy Bridgewater to be the backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

“Can you say definitively that Tua Tagovailoa is a better NFL quarterback than Teddy Bridgewater?’

This question was posed on the Hochman and Crowder show Tuesday. Crowders answer? “Right now, on March 15th, I can’t say that.”

Miami Dolphins, Please Make A Splash!

Tobin and Leroy discuss the current run of free agency that the Miami Dolphins have been making. While the moves seem to fit into new head coach, Mike McDaniel’s scheme it has yet to really have a buzz worthy move that makes you feel like a new era
NFL
