ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

AP source: 1B Rizzo agrees to $32M, 2-year deal with Yankees

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Anthony Rizzo is...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Reports Suggest Cubs Reunion With Rizzo, Schwarber May Be Possible

Reports suggest Cubs reunion with Rizzo, Schwarber may be possible originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are still working to bolster their roster ahead of the 2021 season, but there is at least a possibility that they could reunite with two key members of the 2016 World Series champions.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Former Cubs Star Kris Bryant, Rockies Agree to Massive Deal

Rockies sign Kris Bryant to massive deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After years of trade rumors and possible contract extensions, former Cubs star Kris Bryant has landed his long-term deal. The Rockies have agreed Bryant to a seven-year deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday. The deal is worth...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Former Cubs Outfielder Kyle Schwarber Agrees to Deal With Phillies

Former Cub Schwarber agrees to deal with Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Phillies have agreed to a deal with former Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury reported Wednesday. Philadelphia has been linked to Schwarber throughout the offseason, with Salisbury reporting the Phillies were in...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

Former Cubs OF Kyle Schwarber has a new MLB team again

The Chicago Cubs made a big splash on Wednesday morning. They added Seiya Suzuki out of Japan to come to North America and try and continue being elite at the MLB level. Unfortunately, it came less than 12 hours after Anthony Rizzo signed with the Yankees and right before the Philadelphia Phillies signed Kyle Schwarber.
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Rumors: Cubs Could Get Back in Touch With Anthony Rizzo

Report: Cubs could get back in touch with Rizzo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Anthony Rizzo remains a free agent almost a week after MLB's lockout ended, and there's a new report connecting him to the Cubs. Univision's Mike Rodriguez tweeted Tuesday the Cubs could get in contact with...
MLB
Parkland Talk

Anthony Rizzo Makes Free Agency Decision

It was a crazy off-season in baseball with the 99-day lockout, but Parkland’s own Anthony Rizzo is officially heading back to the New York Yankees. Rizzo signed a two deal worth $32 million with an opt-out after year one. A 2007 graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox that same year. In 2010, Rizzo was traded to the San Diego Padres in a deal for All-Star first basemen Adrian Gonzalez.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Panhandle Post

Rockies reel in huge free agent signing with former Cub Kris Bryant

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A person familiar with the agreement says veteran slugger Kris Bryant has agreed to a $182 million, seven-year deal to join the Colorado Rockies. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because its completion is pending a successful physical. Bryant is headed to his third team in eight months after spending his first six major league seasons with the Chicago Cubs, who traded him to San Francisco last July. The 2016 NL MVP and World Series champion batted a combined .265 with 25 homers and 73 RBIs last season, and he pounded out eight hits in the Giants’ five-game playoff loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB
NBC Sports

Phillies have agreement to sign slugger Kyle Schwarber

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The Phillies have reached a multi-year agreement to sign free agent slugger Kyle Schwarber, according to a baseball source. Terms of the agreement were not immediately known. The deal is pending a physical exam. Schwarber, 29, is expected to play left field for the Phillies. The...
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Jonathan Villar, Former Mets Infielder

Cubs sign former Mets infielder Jonathan Villar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The already remote possibility Carlos Correa could still be in play for the Cubs is all but eliminated after the team landed versatile infielder Jonathan Villar on Thursday. FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the Cubs...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dave Roberts delivers strong statement on Trevor Bauer’s future with Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers easily have one of the best rosters in all of baseball. They were hoping they could also get former All-Star pitcher Trevor Bauer back this season, strengthening their rotation. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts appeared on The Rich Eisen Show Thursday, and left a strong remark regarding the potential future of Bauer with the organization.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Baseball#The Associated Press#The New York Yankees#The Chicago Cubs
FanSided

Chicago Cubs bolster middle infield with Jonathan Villar signing

The Chicago Cubs now have a crowded middle infield after signing Jonathan Villar, and they are probably out on Carlos Correa. The Chicago Cubs added depth to their middle infield on Thursday, coming to terms with former Milwaukee Brewer Jonathan Villar. The 30-year-old spent last season with the New York...
MLB
KEYT

AP source: Jags’ Linder considering retirement after 8 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran center Brandon Linder has likely played his final game in Jacksonville, possibly in the NFL. A person familiar with discussions says Linder is contemplating retirement after eight injury-filled seasons. Linder and Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke met Wednesday at the facility, about an hour before the start of the league’s new year. The person says the meeting was initially scheduled to release Linder face to face. But Baalke agreed to give the five-time team captain time to decide what he wants to do.
NFL
KEYT

AP sources: Cubs add Villar, Givens in flurry of moves

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs stayed busy, agreeing to contracts with infielder Jonathan Villar and pitchers Mychal Givens, Daniel Norris and Robert Gsellman. The Cubs also finalized right-hander Chris Martin’s one-year deal and placed left-hander Brad Wieck on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow strain. The additions are the latest in a flurry of moves for the Cubs since they opened spring training — especially on the pitching side. There is concern across the majors about pitching depth with baseball’s adjusted schedule after the lockout.
MLB
iheart.com

REPORTS: Rockies, Kris Bryant Agree To Contract

The Colorado Rockies have made a splash in free agency. According to multiple reports, the Rockies and free agent outfielder/infielder Kris Bryant have agreed to a seven-year, $182 million contract. The deal finalizes the Rockies pursuit the former Cubs and Giants player that goes back to before the lockout began...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy