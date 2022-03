GitLive is one of my favourite plugins to enhance the IDE’s built-in Git functionality. The plugin works offline with any Git repository and just uses the data from your local clone. There is also an online mode that requires you to sign in with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket or Azure Dev Ops. Code Time is an Open Source plugin for automatic programming metrics and time tracking. Git Machete is a useful plugin that helps you keep the relationship with branches, PRs and PRs in multiple and stacked PRs. Stepsize helps with maintaining the health of your codebase. Smart Search is a cool little plugin that comes in handy when you need to google something when coding.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO