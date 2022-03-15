To work toward health equity, 'be a data detective'

This study aimed to evaluate the effects of BP trajectory and variability on chronic kidney disease (CKD) incidence in patients with type 2 diabetes. This retrospective longitudinal study included 4,560 participants with type 2 diabetes, aged â‰¥30 years, free of CKD, with â‰¥3 years of follow-up, and who attended the Diabetes Care Management Program in 2001"“2013. The follow-up period ended in 2016. The adverse outcome was a new-onset CKD event, which was determined using eGFR and albuminuria. Cox proportional hazards models were used to assess the associations. At the end of the follow-up, 1255 participants had developed CKD, with a mean follow-up of 4.3"‰Â±"‰3.2 years. Three trajectory subgroups of BP, i.e., Cluster 1: "moderate-stable" for SBP and "moderate-downward" for DBP, Cluster 2: "low-upward-downward" for both SBP and DBP, and Cluster 3: "high-downward-upward" for both SBP and DBP, were generated. The BP variability was grouped into three classes on the basis of tertiles. For the BP trajectory, patients in Cluster 3 of DBP had a higher CKD risk than those in Cluster 1 (HR"‰="‰1.24, 95% CI"‰="‰1.03"“1.50). For the BP variability, patients in Tertile 3 had a significantly higher CKD risk than those in Tertile 1 (SBP: 1.28, 1.11"“1.47; DBP: 1.17, 1.02"“1.34). Persons with type 2 diabetes who achieved a small reduction in DBP after participating in the education program but rebounded and those who had the highest variation in both SBP and DBP faced the highest increase in CKD risk.

