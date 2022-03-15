ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

To work toward health equity, 'be a data detective'

By Kat Jercich
Healthcare IT News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. – People of color fare worse than their white counterparts across many measures of health – whether they're for kidney disease, diabetes or COVID-19 hospitalization rates. But it's not enough to acknowledge those disparities exist, said ATW Health Solutions president and CEO Knitasha Washington and...

www.healthcareitnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

FDA Makes Low-Risk Determination for Marketing of Products from Genome-Edited Beef Cattle After Safety Review

Decision Regarding Slick-Haired Cattle is Agency’s First Enforcement Discretion Decision for an Intentional Genomic Alteration in an Animal for Food Use. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it has made a low-risk determination for the marketing of products, including food, from two genome-edited beef cattle and their offspring after determining that the intentional genomic alteration (IGA) does not raise any safety concerns (low-risk determination). The IGA results in the equivalent genotype (genetic make-up) and short-hair coat trait seen in some conventionally bred cattle, known as a “slick” coat. This is the FDA’s first low-risk determination for enforcement discretion for an IGA in an animal for food use.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Times Leader

To Your Health: Colon cancer: Risk management, early detection

Colon cancer and rectal cancer, commonly grouped together as colorectal cancer, are the second most common type of cancer in the United States, after lung cancer. But, when detected in its early stages, the 5-year survival rate for colorectal cancer is higher than 90 percent. Colon cancer develops when the...
CANCER
Nature.com

Effect of blood pressure trajectory and variability on new-onset chronic kidney disease in patients with type 2 diabetes

This study aimed to evaluate the effects of BP trajectory and variability on chronic kidney disease (CKD) incidence in patients with type 2 diabetes. This retrospective longitudinal study included 4,560 participants with type 2 diabetes, aged â‰¥30 years, free of CKD, with â‰¥3 years of follow-up, and who attended the Diabetes Care Management Program in 2001"“2013. The follow-up period ended in 2016. The adverse outcome was a new-onset CKD event, which was determined using eGFR and albuminuria. Cox proportional hazards models were used to assess the associations. At the end of the follow-up, 1255 participants had developed CKD, with a mean follow-up of 4.3"‰Â±"‰3.2 years. Three trajectory subgroups of BP, i.e., Cluster 1: "moderate-stable" for SBP and "moderate-downward" for DBP, Cluster 2: "low-upward-downward" for both SBP and DBP, and Cluster 3: "high-downward-upward" for both SBP and DBP, were generated. The BP variability was grouped into three classes on the basis of tertiles. For the BP trajectory, patients in Cluster 3 of DBP had a higher CKD risk than those in Cluster 1 (HR"‰="‰1.24, 95% CI"‰="‰1.03"“1.50). For the BP variability, patients in Tertile 3 had a significantly higher CKD risk than those in Tertile 1 (SBP: 1.28, 1.11"“1.47; DBP: 1.17, 1.02"“1.34). Persons with type 2 diabetes who achieved a small reduction in DBP after participating in the education program but rebounded and those who had the highest variation in both SBP and DBP faced the highest increase in CKD risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Equity#Health Disparities#Health Technology#Standardization#Health System#Racism#Atw Health Solutions#Goodson
WDTV

Mon Health working to address data breaching incident

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health has been working diligently to address a data breaching incident that occurred in December 2021, officials said. In a statement to 5 News, the data breach resulted in unauthorized access to information pertaining to Mon Health Systems. Upon learning of the incident, Mon Health...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
Benzinga

Panacea Life Sciences Partners With Chanelle McCoy Health For Launch Of 0% THC CBD Products

Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH) entered into a commercial partnership with Chanelle McCoy Health, a CBD pharmaceutical company, based out of the UK and Ireland. This partnership with Panacea has the potential to provide the U.S. market with access to a safer, higher quality, and more efficacious portfolio of certified CBD products that are backed by clinical studies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheConversationCanada

Using artificial intelligence in health sciences education requires interdisciplinary collaboration and risk assessment

Over the past five years, there has been an increase in research and development related to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in health sciences education in fields such as medicine, nursing and occupational therapy. AI-enhanced technologies have been shown to have educational value and offer flexibility for students. For example, learning scenarios can be repeated and completed remotely, and educational experiences can be standardized. However, AI’s applications in health sciences education need to be explored further. To better understand advances in research and applications of AI as a part of the education of health sciences students, we conducted a comprehensive...
EDUCATION
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of Imminent “Anthropulse” As COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Ease

A leading ecologist from the University of St Andrews calls for coordinated action to investigate the environmental impacts of humanity’s emergence from the Covid-19 pandemic. In early 2020, Covid-19 lockdowns caused an ‘anthropause’ – a drastic global reduction in human mobility. Two years later, as restrictions are gradually being...
TRAVEL
Kingsport Times-News

Eastman works toward recycling, humanitarian goals

KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Company may be headquartered in Kingsport, but its focus reaches well beyond the Model City. In 2020, the company announced its goals to mitigate climate change, make circular materials mainstream and care for people and society. In 2022, those goals haven’t changed. “Throughout the...
KINGSPORT, TN
Benzinga

AnaptysBio To Discontinue Imsidolimab Development In Moderate-to-Severe Acne

[WATCH NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Watch. Imsidolimab was generally safe, well-tolerated, and no imsidolimab-related serious or severe adverse events were reported. Based on the results, AnaptysBio will discontinue imsidolimab clinical...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy